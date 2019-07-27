10 places to eat in Houston, the country's most unsung food city

Visit this Texas hub for down-home and global cuisine

Long thought of as the land of Stetson-wearing oilmen and steak dinners, Houston has become one of the most diverse cities in the United States with a restaurant scene to match.

Houstonians speak 145 different languages – that’s only fewer than New York and Los Angeles. It also has one of the largest Asian populations in the country. So if you ask local residents about Houston’s official dish, they’re likely to say pho or banh mi, not barbecue.

Locals are hardly done eating their breakfast tacos before they start discussing where they’re going to dine next. Will it be ramen or rack of lamb? Crawfish season, when the wild mudbugs are plentiful in March and April, is practically a city-wide holiday.

Houston chefs simmer fusion cuisine that combines global influences and down-home Texan dishes, yet Space City rarely earns a spot among the country’s best food cities. Here are 10 spots that capture Houston’s one-of-a-kind culture – and just may cement it as a top culinary destination.

Kau Ba Kitchen

Chef Nikki Tran owns two restaurants in her native Vietnam, but she’s followed her taste buds back to Houston, where she attended school previously. Her flavors are straight-up Southern and hearken to Ho Chi Minh. She cooks Viet-Cajun cuisine – Viejun, as she calls it.

It’s been a popular fusion in Houston since Vietnam War refugees flocked to the city in the 1970s, as chef David Chang chronicles in an episode of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious featuring Tran. Her classic crawfish boil is tinged with Vietnamese flavors like ginger, lemongrass and Thai basil. And desserts like the Cajun Craze blend the tropical fruit and coconut flavors with the spicy Cajun salt of her adopted hometown.

One/Fifth Houston

This restaurant features a new theme each year, reflecting Houston’s ongoing evolution. It’s been a steakhouse and an eatery devoted to foods of the romance languages (French, Spanish and Italian). Serving Mediterranean through July 2019, it will reopen in fall 2019 with a new spin.

It’s the mastermind of James Beard Award–winning chef Chris Shepherd, who is arguably one of the most influential chefs in the city. He turned the tides of Houston cuisine with his restaurant Underbelly, but the shapeshifting chef boldly closed the popular restaurant in 2018 to pursue other ventures, like One/Fifth and the notable Georgia James steakhouse.

Mala Sichuan Bistro

This James Beard nominee in Asiatown serves hot pot-style Sichuan meals in an unassuming strip mall, which is pretty typical of Houston's Asiatown. The sprawling neighborhood bucks the traditional "Chinatown" label with restaurants representing Vietnam, India, Pakistan, China, Korea, Malaysia and more.

At Mala Sichuan Mistro, dishes like the tender, spicy mapo tofu numbs lips with peppercorn and chile-pepper laden broth.

MKT Bar

In 1983, Lebanese and Armenian refugees Bob and Arpi Tcholakian founded a Mediterranean-style delicatessen. It evolved into Phoenicia Specialty Foods, a sprawling market with items from 50 countries that’s a go-to for everything from samosas to olives.

Inside, MKT Bar dishes out international comfort food. The brunch menu includes far-flung menu items like queso made with Grecian cheeses, a black pepper waffle with braised lamb, and knefe jbneh (shredded phyllo dough with sweet cheese) drizzled with orange blossom syrup and served in a cowboy-cooking-inspired cast iron skillet.

Cowboys and Indians

Cowboys and Indians serves "Tex-In" cuisine, a blend of American and Indian dishes. Owners and brothers Imran and Haas Khan reimagine classic quesadillas with naan instead of tortillas, with fillings like chickpeas and tandoori chicken instead of the standard black beans and grilled chicken.

Bar food staples like chicken wings are dipped in Indian butter chicken sauce rather than standard hot sauces. Their mother, Sabra, still prepares the traditional dishes, like samosas. The restaurant serves out of a former gas station in a residential neighborhood.

Indigo

At Indigo, chef Jonny Rhodes is securely behind the wheel of a dining journey. Through two tasting menus (herbivore and pescatarian), Rhodes directs this neo-soul food spot with finesse. Although the menu changes frequently, Rhodes draws on Old and New World ingredients and traditional preparations for dishes reflecting the diverse cuisines of the African diaspora. Rhodes was a 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist.

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Third-generation deli man Ziggy Gruber ran a deli in the Big Apple before the sky-high rent prices that have shuttered many delis sent him looking for a new hometown. Gruber schlepped his recipes from New York to Houston to open this classic Jewish deli that now has two locations. Everything from blintzes to bagels and lox, to black-and-white cookies are on the expansive menu.

Vibrant

This restaurant is the antidote to Houston’s indulgent culinary lineup. It’s just about free of everything – gluten, dairy, refined sugar, corn, peanuts and soy – and only serves non-GMO ingredients. Yet, the wellness-focused menu is full of flavor and dishes are surprisingly hearty, from golden bone broth soup, to the rainbow carrot and radish salad with housemade sunflower ricotta.

Killen’s Steakhouse

Texas and steakhouses go hand in hand, but this one draws meat connoisseurs. It serves wet- and dry-aged steaks, and both domestic and Japanese Wagyu (even specifying the beef’s prefecture).

The restaurant has two locations in the Houston area. The second is four times larger than the original, which testifies to its popularity. Chef Ronnie Killen owns several other restaurants, including Killen STQ, which celebrates all things smoked.

Conservatory

This underground food hall and beer garden has a little something for everyone – pizza by Arte Pizzeria, barbecue plates and smoked meats from El Burro, and simmered-for-36-hours broth bowls from The Pho Spot. And reflecting Houston’s Hispanic population, Treacherous Leches puts new spins on the traditional tres leches cake with flavors like red velvet, piña colada and key lime.