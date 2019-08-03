10 best places to eat in New Orleans, according to a local biker crew

There's more to New Orleans than Bourbon Street. So much more.

One of the founding members of Caramel Curves, Shanika "Tru" McQuietor, burns their signature pink smoke — Photo courtesy of Justen Williams

New Orleans has been a hot destination for years, but as in many major cities, visitors tend to stick to eating at the most recognizable restaurants. However, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation recently launched an IGTV travel show that encourages just the opposite.

Each episode of @VisitNewOrleans' "Unexpected Tour Guides" pairs influencers with a member of the Caramel Curves to introduce them to a side of New Orleans that isn’t just focused on Bourbon Street.

The Caramel Curves are a team of 13 women who ride their tricked out bikes in matching, bold ensembles with heels, and their wheels burn pink smoke. It’s pretty hard to miss them, so it's no wonder they’re local NOLA celebs. These women, who by day have occupations that range from a nurse to a nail tech to an eyeglass designer to an armed driver guard, know and love their city, so who better to ask for suggestions on where to eat or drink while in the Big Easy?

Maybe you’ve heard of a few of these places (and the women swear they’re actually worth the hype), while others may be new to you. Either way, you’re guaranteed to have a good time.

Prime Example

“I’m a party girl and I love to buy shots to see everyone turn up and have a great time," says Nakosha "CoCo" Smith, one of the Caramel Curves’ founders. Her fave spot for a late-night drink is the upstairs bar at Prime Example.

"Between the drinks and the DJ, people always wind up leaving at 6 am when the sun is coming up," she adds. And if you need a bite to eat, which you probably will after all the partying, Prime Example’s Germaine’s Kitchen is open until wee hours.

Treme Hideaway

When CoCo wants a spot that’s not overrun with tourists, she’s probably venturing to Treme Hideaway. "It’s like Cheers where everybody knows your name and the drinks are good."

Caramel Curves co-founder Shanika "Tru" McQuietor seconds Treme Hideaway, especially on nights when Cole Chris is serving up food. It’s her go-to when she wants to show out-of-town visitors a good time with guaranteed good eats. Get the seafood rolls and praline bread pudding.

Acme Oyster House

If you’ve been to New Orleans (and even if you haven’t), you’ve probably heard of Acme Oyster House. And you probably know there’s typically a long wait to get your hands on their buttery chargrilled oysters. But Andrea "Hood Priss" Shepherd, the Curves president, suggests checking out the location in Metairie.

Just a 15-minute drive from the French Quarter, you can get the same great menu without the insane crowds or rush.

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Tru, a St. Louis native who moved to New Orleans in 2001 to study medicine at Xavier University, swears by Neyow’s Creole Cafe for something uniquely New Orleans. "It’s great for authentic Creole cuisine. All of the food is made from the soul and seasoned to perfection," she says.

It’ll be hard to choose between favorites like the BBQ shrimp, jambalaya or fried chicken, and sides like carrot soufflé and mac and cheese. So order a bit of everything and dine family style.

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

Some establishments have a lot of hype surrounding them and, frankly, not much substance. But if there’s one place that’s worth the buzz, it’s Willie Mae’s Scotch House says Iviera "IcyBaby" Williams. The 6th Ward, family-owned establishment has been named the best fried chicken in America by the Travel Channel and Food Network.

And in 2005, the James Beard Foundation awarded Willie Mae’s the America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region. Yeah, the chicken is really that good.

Melba’s

When you absolutely need a bite to eat at 3 am (hey, it happens!), there’s a spot you can visit with no need to look up their hours. "Melba’s is open 24 hours," says Nellie "QuietStorm" Brooks, who joined the Curves in 2013. "Try the corn grits!" she adds.

And you'll need a po’ boy, which comes in six or 10 inches and includes fillings like shrimp, ham, chicken tenders, turkey and more. And if you’re not done drinking yet, you can even order a daiquiri by the gallon.

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar

You may not be able to pronounce Tchoupitoulas, but this street houses a jazz spot that has a classic New Orleans vibe. You can swing by Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar any night and you’re guaranteed a good live performance. There’s never a cover charge, but Hood Priss says there’s always a great drink selection and a nice break from overly crowded tourist spots.

Castnet Seafood

It can be frustrating when a location doesn’t have an official website or social media, but all you really need is a good suggestion from a local. And that’s exactly what you get with Castnet Seafood, about 15 minutes from the French Quarter. It’s a down-home spot locals love, and once tourists visit, they return on subsequent trips.

The long lines tend to move pretty quickly and QuietStorm suggests the crawfish, crabs and finishing it all off with a snowball.

Creole House

It’s "my go-to spot for a good homemade meal," says IcyBaby of Creole House. You’ll find the typical Cajun, Creole fare like po’ boys, fried alligator and boudin. But this spot also has a great breakfast menu, including the Madame NOLA, which consists of multigrain toast topped with grilled shaved ham, cheese and a sunny-side-up egg and choice of Cajun potatoes, Gouda cheese grits or fruit.

Creole House opens at 7 am, so it’s a nice way to get your day started.

The American Sector

Finally, New Orleans isn’t just about the turn up. "If you’re looking to avoid crowds, especially for a romantic night, I would suggest the The American Sector on Magazine Street," says Rochelle "Pretty Rocky" Francis.

Located inside the National WW II Museum (no need to pay admission to dine at the restaurant), The American Sector has regional eats like oysters and gumbo, but focuses on supporting locally sourced ingredients. Also, their daily $5 happy hour that includes the likes of duck cracklings, fried veggie basket and peach BBQ ribs, as well as $3 house wine can’t be beat.