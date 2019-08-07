Enjoy an authentic taste of Jalisco at special Marriott dinner

And you don't even have to leave your hotel

Kelvin Valenzuela, executive chef at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa — Photo courtesy of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Advertisement

You can learn so much about a place and its culture by what the locals eat.

Sometimes, though, it can be challenging to understand a foreign menu or know which venues are safe for experimenting with unfamiliar dishes.

That’s why Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa recently introduced "Jalisco At Your Table," a special seven-course dinner curated by the resort’s hometown chefs, inspired by meals from their own childhoods.

"We’ve found that our guests are continually looking for authentic ways to experience our beautiful part of Mexico," said general manager David Guana. "Food is a universal language and Jalisco At Your Table is a culinary tribute to Mexican mothers and grandmothers. It’s as authentic as it gets, short of being invited to dinner at one of their homes."

Marriott Puerto Vallarta does make you feel right at home, serving guests a private dinner in the Wine Cellar, where you can also opt for a wine pairing with each course.

Jalisco At Your Table starts with Tamal with Atole — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

Jalisco At Your Table gets off to a delicious start with Tamal with Atole, the Mexican version of comfort food. Sitting on a local corn husk, the tamal(e) is filled with rajas (poblano peppers) and cheese, and it just melts in your mouth.

"The tamal is synonymous with gatherings so it has a lot of sentimental value to the people of Jalisco," explained Kelvin Valenzuela, executive chef. "We eat it with family and friends, especially when we’re celebrating something. We reheat the leftovers, putting them on the comal (a flat griddle) to seal and toast. It’s even better the next day."

As if this weren’t enough, it’s served with a warm cup of coconut atole, which is as soothing as American hot chocolate.

"My mother used to always make me a coconut atole during the cold season," said Valenzuela. "It was her way of pampering me, and this whole course brings back memories of breakfast with my family when I was growing up. It’s a perfect way to start the day – or a meal."

Sous chef Hector Martinez agreed. "I used to help my grandmother cook. She would put me to work grating the coconut and mixing the corn dough and sugar. I couldn’t stop for a second because she would warn me, 'Don’t burn it. Nobody drinks toasted atole,' while poking my ribs to continue. My arms always hurt the next day but it was very good exercise!"

Salad is so much more tempting when it's deconstructed and placed on a crispy tortilla — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

Next up is the Del Tuito salad, which elevates the whole concept of salad by deconstructing it, inverting it and topping a crispy tortilla with lettuce, fresh cheese from the small town of El Tuito, roasted organic nopal (prickly pear cactus), red onions and roasted corn. It’s then dressed with green tomatoes and avocado vinaigrette.

"These local elements remind me of visiting my uncle, who was a farmer, when I was a kid," said Valenzuela. "My aunt would prepare lunch, and we would eat together in the crop field. There’s nothing like fresh vegetables grown in your own garden but, let’s face it, salad can be boring. So we thought, 'Let’s put it on a tostado!' It’s so much more fun."

The fun continues with La crema del Rancho, a celebration of soup and grilled corn, two traditional Mexican dishes recreated by the chefs to become new modern classics.

Two traditional Mexican dishes are given a modern twist — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

The corn roasted crema has chunks of panela cheese and dehydrated chorizo, and, according to Valenzuela, "If you had a mama or abuela who cooked, it will taste like home."

The soup, a delight for the taste buds, is accompanied by a mini corn on a stick – an amazing, upscale twist on the corn on the cob sold on the Malecón, the must-visit mile-long boardwalk along the Puerto Vallarta coastline.

The next course, Zarandeado, features fresh fish on a stick in a nod to the wood-fired beach snack that’s a local favorite.

Fresh fish on a stick! — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

"We know guests are sometimes nervous about buying fish on the street, so we present it here, where they feel comfortable," said Valenzuela. "That way, they get a real taste of what the people of Jalisco love to eat."

Sorbet Jalisco style – shaved ice with guavas, which are plentiful in the area and whose scent transports Valenzuela right back to his childhood – cleanses the palate, and brings Martinez back to his own school days.

Sorbet Jalisco Style will clean - and delight - your palate — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

"Outside all elementary schools in Jalisco, there are vendors selling finger food," he said. "One of the most popular is the 'nieve' (ice cream) stand. Puerto Vallarta is very hot in the summer, and I would save my pocket money to buy nieve. When I tasted it, it was glorious."

This glorious sorbet prepares your taste buds for the next course: birria from Los Altos. These slow-cooked beef ribs are marinated with guajillo chile and spices, and remind Valenzuela of taking walks with his father to their favorite birrieria for birria (spicy stew) tacos.

Birria from Los Altos is one of seven out-of-this-world courses served during Jalisco At Your Table — Photo courtesy of Lois Alter Mark

Ending the meal on a sweet note created by Valenzuela with pastry chef Mauricio Romero, the Yelapo Duo features Colado de coco (a refreshing coconut drink) and Jericalla, a sweet custard with vanilla extract accompanied by pineapple or strawberry jam.

"My neighbor, Mrs. Rafaela, prepared this for my sister and me when we were growing up, but she would only give it to us if we danced," laughed Valenzuela. "I was very shy and I still have two left feet. But, if I was promised these, I would think about it!"

It’s obvious how meaningful this lovingly-prepared meal is to the chefs at Marriott Puerto Vallarta – and their guests.

According to Valenzuela, "We are serving from our heart, the way our mothers did for us."

Jalisco At Your Table makes you feel like you’re part of their family.