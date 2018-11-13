graphic

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2018 in every state (and DC)

  • Grille 29 in Birmingham

    Alabama | Grille 29

    Grille 29 in Birmingham, which revamped its menu in October, will be hosting a four-course Thanksgiving meal ($39.99 for adults and $20 for children 12 & under) for the second year in a row. The dinner features appetizers like butternut squash soup and beet & goat cheese salad, and an entree of roasted turkey and glazed ham with traditional sides, followed by a choice of desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and sweet potato bread pudding. 

    Photo courtesy of Grille 29

  • Alyeska Resort in Girdwood

    Alaska | Alyeska Resort

    Just 40 miles outside of Anchorage, Alyeska offers a great escape from the 'big city.' One of the world’s most scenic ski resorts, Alyeska is nestled in the glacier-carved valley of Girdwood, with a stunning view of the Chugach Mountains – the perfect setting for a Thanksgiving buffet ($64.80 for adults and $32.40 for children) that includes dishes like pumpkin bisque, herb-roasted prime rib and an assortment of desserts. 

    Photo courtesy of Getty Images/RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

  • Dining room at Proof Canteen in Scottsdale, Ariz.

    Arizona | Proof Canteen

    At the Scottsdale Four Seasons, Proof is a self-described contemporary American canteen. Sit at one of the communal tables with vistas of Pinnacle Peak and enjoy the Thanksgiving brunch buffet or three-course dinner of spiced pumpkin soup with duck confit; maple cider-brined roasted turkey or smoked gingerbread-rubbed Berkshire pork loin; a variety of sides and pie for dessert. 

    Photo courtesy of Proof Canteen

  • Pumpkin pie at Capital Bar &amp; Grill

    Arkansas | Capital Bar & Grill

    The Capital Bar & Grill – the upscale restaurant at the front of Little Rock's historic Capital Hotel – is offering up a three-course prix fixe menu ($38) for Thanksgiving. If you're looking for the traditional turkey dinner, Capital Bar & Grill has got you covered, but if you want a change of pace, you can also select options from a pared down version of the regular menu. 

    Photo courtesy of Capital Bar & Grill

  • California | Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

    Prolific restaurateur and James Beard Award-winner Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak Los Angeles gives diners the option of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Or you can do away with the turkey and stuffing in favor of entrees like Mediterranean branzino with lentils, baby carrots and Madras curry, or a 35-day dry-aged prime bone-in ribeye with charred baby leeks, bordelaise and smoked blue crumble. All meals come with classic sides for the table and cost $85 for three courses.

    Photo courtesy of Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

  • Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer Denver

    Colorado | Urban Farmer

    At this Denver steakhouse, even if your Thanksgiving dinner isn’t cooked at home, it’ll be butchered in house and be made from farm-fresh ingredients. The $75 four-course meal ($25 for kids 12 and under) at Urban Farmer includes a house-made charcuterie plate and classic Thanksgiving sides for the table. Among the six entree options are Colorado-raised turkey, cauliflower steak and salmon.

    Photo courtesy of Urban Farmer Denver

  • Dining room at Shell and Bones

    Connecticut | Shell and Bones

    If you're in Connecticut for Thanksgiving, you won't find better views than at Shell and Bones. The waterfront restaurant in New Haven is serving its regular menu, as well as a la carte specials including a cider-brined roasted turkey dinner with challah, dried cherry and pecan stuffing, haricots verts with ginger and cashews, potato-cauliflower gratin and cabernet-cranberry fig sauce and cognac gravy. For something truly unique, try the whole baked pumpkin stuffed with nutty wild rice quinoa and beans, as well as cauliflower gravy.

    Photo courtesy of Shell and Bones

  • Ribs at Timothy's on the Riverfront

    Delaware | Timothy's Riverfront Grill

    Timothy's Riverfront Grill in Wilmington is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet for $26.99. Highlights include Maryland crab seafood chowder, hand-carved roast turkey breast and harvest-spiced pumpkin ravioli. Sides include maple-glazed sweet potatoes, harvest-spiced sweet sausage stuffing, and aged cheddar and gruyere macaroni.

    Photo courtesy of Timothy's Riverfront Grill

  • Dining room at Plume

    District of Columbia | Plume

    Plume is one of only 11 Michelin-starred restaurants in Washington, D.C., and it also has one of the most exciting – albeit expensive – Thanksgiving menus in the city. The three-course meal ($108 adults; $48 for children 12 and under) includes choices like Italian chestnut velouté with Mangalitsa ham, cinnamon and Marsala wine; turkey with apple chestnut bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean cassoulet and maple turkey gravy; and red kuri pumpkin pie with speculoos, chai-spiced tea and caramelized popcorn. There’s also an entire vegetarian menu.

    Photo courtesy of Plume

  • Salted lime pie at The Dutch in Miami

    Florida | The Dutch

    Andrew Carmellini’s chic South Beach bistro has something for everyone this Thanksgiving. There’s a $55 prix fixe of brined turkey with Andouille sausage and pecan stuffing, whipped potatoes, spiced cranberry chutney and maple bacon Brussels sprouts for those wanting a fresh spin on tradition. The Dutch is also offering a pared down version of its daily menu with standbys like smoked ricotta agnoloti, red snapper and bouillabaisse.

    Photo courtesy of Noah Fecks

  • Dining room at Hobnob Tavern in Atlanta

    Georgia | Hobnob Tavern

    This Atlanta tavern is hosting a buffet ($39; $14 kids 3-12) with more than a dozen options, including roasted butternut squash bisque with maple créme fraiche and candied pepitas; roasted turkey breast with giblet gravy, traditional stuffing and cranberry orange sauce; and sweet potato soufflé with toasted marshmallow topping an honey drizzle. Regular Hobnob menu items, like the restaurant's beloved mac and cheese, are also available, as is a dessert station with various pies and apple cobbler. 

    Photo courtesy of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern

  • Hawaii | Hali'imaile General Store

    Hali'imaile General Store is the flagship restaurant of chef Bev Gannon – one of the chefs credited with developing Hawaiian regional cuisine in the 1990s. "The Store," as it's locally known, serves traditional Hawaiian food, which the restaurant describes as "eclectic American food with Asian overtones." On Thanksgiving, the Maui restaurant is serving a buffet ($58; $28 kids 7-9) that includes pork roast with pineapple chutney, braised short ribs with kona coffee sauce and crab cannelloni with saffron cream sauce, in addition to plenty of more traditional Thanksgiving offerings.

    Photo courtesy of Hali'imaile General Store

  • Dining room at Richard's

    Idaho | Richard's Restaurant

    The Thanksgiving dinner at Richard's Restaurant in Boise is sweet, but short, with the $55 prix fixe being served only from 3 pm to 7 pm. The meal includes starters for the table, a choice of mixed lettuce salad or butternut squash soup and a choice of roasted turkey, prime rib or king salmon. Dessert highlights include pumpkin cheesecake with caramel sauce and Louisiana brown butter pecan pie with bourbon Chantilly cream. 

    Photo courtesy of Chad Case

  • Illinois | Travelle

    A Thanksgiving meal at Chicago's Travelle won't come cheap, but the buffet ($155) comes with impressive river views and a jaw-dropping amount of food. With more than six dozen choices to choose from, and entire sections dedicated to tacos, ramen, poke, farmhouse cheese and cured meats, a carving station and – of course – Thanksgiving specials and dessert, you might go broke, but you definitely won't go hungry. 

    Photo courtesy of Travelle at The Langham

  • Thanksgiving dinner at FARMbloomington

    Indiana | FARMbloomington

    This Bloomington establishment is reminiscent of a farmhouse, from the antique appliances to the dining room furniture to the generations-old family recipes made from farm-fresh fare. FARMbloomington Chef Daniel Orr’s Thanksgiving menu ($45) looks a bit like the one his grandmother might have eaten – with some small modernizations. The turkey is bourbon-brined and served with truffle-scented giblets and mushroom gravy, cornbread and sage stuffing; the mashed sweet potatoes are made with molasses and hazelnuts; and the crunchy pumpkin bars are topped with cream cheese frosting, salted caramel and candied pepitas.  

    Photo courtesy of FARMbloomington

  • Tomahawk steak at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

    Iowa | Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

    The Des Moines location of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is hosting a three-course Thanksgiving feast centered around an herb-roasted turkey breast or sliced beef tenderloin. The restaurant will also be serving a special three-course menu for children for $19.

    Photo courtesy of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

  • Steak at J. Gilberts

    Kansas | J. Gilberts

    Kansas City is a town that loves its steak, so do as the locals do and head to J. Gilbert's for a bone-in ribeye (or wood-fired ribs). In addition to its normal menu, the steakhouse will also feature a special three-course prix fixe ($39) where you can choose from a top sirloin, maple roasted salmon or petite filet with a choice of seared scallops or jumbo lump crab cake – or, of course, roasted turkey, if you must. Starters feature a variety of soups and salads, and dessert options are pumpkin pie, apple croustade, chocolate velvet cake or cheesecake.

    Photo courtesy of J. Gilberts

  • Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

    Kentucky | Churchill Downs

    Kentucky is home to one of the most exciting – and unique – settings to spend Thanksgiving: Churchill Downs. The racetrack that hosts the Kentucky Derby will feature a dozen horse races on Turkey Day, and you can chow down on buffet items like sorghum-glazed ham, herb-roasted turkey and butternut squash while cheering on your favorite horses.  

    Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs

  • Shrimp Arnaud at Arnaud's in New Orleans

    Louisiana | Arnaud's

    Among the famous historic New Orleans restaurants in the French Quarter, few are more celebrated or have maintained the level of quality as Arnaud’s. The Creole institution is serving a $55 prix fixe for Thanksgiving, and in addition to turkey, diners have a choice of pork tenderloin with pancetta and sage jus or Gulf black drum stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat, breadcrumbs, parmesan and lemon butter. Appetizers include an artichoke velouté or the restaurant’s signature dish, Shrimp Arnaud.

    Photo courtesy of Arnaud's & the French 75 Bar

  • Room with a view at Inn by the Sea

    Maine | Sea Glass at Inn by the Sea

    Head to Cape Elizabeth for a family-style dinner ($70; $25 for kids), where nearly two dozen items are placed on the table to share. Sea Glass will be serving classic Thanksgiving dishes like roasted turkey with pan gravy, maple- and mustard-glazed ham, whiskey- and apple-glazed sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, as well as New England favorites like cranberry bread and clam chowder. 

    Photo courtesy of Inn by the Sea

  • Dining room at Charleston in Baltimore

    Maryland | Charleston

    Charleston – as the name might imply – is a Baltimore restaurant featuring a menu focused on the Lowcountry cooking of South Carolina, rooted in French cooking techniques. Chef Cindy Wolf, a 2006 and 2008 James Beard finalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic, is preparing a three-course prix fixe ($85) for Thanksgiving, including a choice of braised beef short rib, pan-roasted wild rockfish or roasted turkey breast.  Guests also have first-course options like crab soup, fried green tomatoes or butternut squash and Andouille sausage soup, and family-style sides for the table and several pies to choose from for dessert. 

    Photo courtesy of Charleston/Instagram

  • Dining room at ArtBar in Cambridge, Mass.

    Massachusetts | ArtBar

    The Royal Sonesta in Cambridge is home to ArtBar, which serves creative, seasonal American cuisine. The Thanksgiving menu ($50) includes creamy ginger pumpkin soup, bourbon cider-brined roast turkey with pan gravy, brioche stuffing, gingered sweet potatoes, a seasonal squash salad and house-made pies.

    Photo courtesy of Brian Samuels Photography

  • Classic coney dog at American Coney Island in Detroit

    Michigan | American Coney Island

    If a meal of turkey, pumpkin spice and cheese-laden carbs doesn't exactly sound like your cup of tea, head to American Coney Island. This Detroit Institution has a simple menu, but Detroiters really only come here for a few things: a classic coney (a hot dog smothered in chili, mustard and onions), a loose hamburger and/or a plate of chili cheese fries. It’s open 24 hours, so you can come here before dinner, after dinner or instead of a Thanksgiving meal altogether.

    Photo courtesy of American Coney Island

  • Whiskey collection at Merlin's Rest Pub

    Minnesota | Merlins Rest Pub

    With 340 types of single-malt Scotch whisky and 118 types of Irish whiskey, Merlins Rest Pub very well might be the best place in Minnesota to drink whisk(e)y. It’s also probably the best deal in Minneapolis for Thanksgiving dinner, with a three-course prix fixe for $17.95, including apple and parsnip soup, roasted turkey breast with all the sides, a pumpkin crunch bar for dessert and wine for the table. Plus there’s live music, and did we mention a wide selection of Scotch and Irish whiskey? 

    Photo courtesy of Merlins Rest Pub

  • Bison ribeye at Woody's

    Mississippi | Woody's Tupelo Steakhouse

    Woody's Steakhouse in Tupelo is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet ($15) from 11 am to 2 pm. More than a dozen dishes will be on offer, including herb-roasted and deep-fried turkey, cornbread stuffing and roast baby carrots with raisin fennel vinaigrette.

    Photo courtesy of Woody's Tupelo

  • Edgewild Winery

    Missouri | Edgewild Winery

    Just outside of St. Louis in Chesterfield, EdgeWild Restaurant and Winery is hosting a Thanksgiving Buffet ($33.95; kids 7-12 $15.95; Kids 6 and under free) with highlights including carved turkey, four cheese mac, and biscuits and gravy. And, of course, there's plenty of wine around to keep guests warm and happy. 

    Photo courtesy of EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

  • Taps at The Lone Peak Brewery in Big Sky

    Montana | The Lone Peak Brewery

    Thanksgiving is an exciting day for Americans: we get the day off work and we get to shamelessly eat as much as humanly possible. But in Big Sky, Thanksgiving takes on a new level of excitement, because it also means the beginning of ski season. After spending a day on the slopes, head to The Lone Peak Brewery for a round of beer and a dinner that includes turkey breasts and legs, along with mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing for only $10.

    Photo courtesy of The Lone Peak Brewery

  • Dinner at Jams in Omaha

    Nebraska | Jams

    Jams restaurant in Omaha will have its regular menu, with its standard items like fish tacos, short rib lobster mac and cheese and steak frites. The restaurant will also have a special Thanksgiving menu available. 

    Photo courtesy of Jams

  • Dining room and kitchen at Bottiglia Cucina

    Nevada | Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca

    If there's one city in America you won't be hurting for a great place to eat on Thanksgiving, it's Las Vegas. With more hotels by far than anywhere in America – many of which have excellent, chef-driven spots – there are stellar food options all over the city. So, just for fun, consider Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca, which is serving a three-course dinner with choices like turkey or frutti di mare, butternut squash soup or endive and blue cheese salad, and pumpkin cheesecake or apple pie. Sides like apple and basil stuffing, creamed kale and smoky Brussels sprouts are extra. 

    Photo courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca

  • The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

    New Hampshire | The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

    Fun fact: The 'first Thanksgiving' was in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The majority of the Lamie’s grounds – home to The Old Salt – was built just over a century later in 1740, only 85 miles away in Hampton, New Hampshire. So, in a sense, eating the a la carte menu at The Old Salt is about as close to the original Thanksgiving as you’re going to get. A la carte menu highlights include a baked seafood pie ($24.99) or oven roasted turkey dinner  ($17.99)  served with cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, peas, pearl onions and cranberry and walnut chutney.

    Photo courtesy of The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

  • New Jersey | Satis

    Satis Bistro – a Jersey City eatery with a focus on Italian and Mediterranean fare – is serving its regular menu during normal business hours on Thanksgiving. There will also be a three-course prix fixe ($55) featuring a soup or salad, a turkey entree with all the fixings/sides and a dessert.

    Photo courtesy of Satis Bistro

  • New Mexico | 315 Restaurant and Wine Bar

    Santa Fe's 315 Restaurant and Wine Bar will offer a three-course prix fixe ($55) with options like dungeness crab chowder or wild ravioli with truffle broth for a starter; roasted turkey with sage and sherry gravy or grilled branzino for an entree; and creme brulee or pumpkin mascarpone mousse parfait for dessert. There's also a live jazz trio to set the holiday mood. 

    Photo courtesy of 315 Restaurant and Wine Bar

  • Pastrami Sandwich at Katz's

    New York | Katz's Delicatessen

    Spending Thanksgiving at Katz’s is like spending the holiday at your favorite Jewish aunt and uncle’s. The legendary New York deli has a $90 all-you-can-eat dinner from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, including turkey, mashed potatoes, tsimmes, latkes, pie, beer, soda, various other sides, and, of course, the famous pastrami. The restaurant also has a special $33.45 four-course prix fixe and an a la carte menu during the rest of business hours. 

    Photo courtesy of Katz's Delicatessen

  • The Blackbird in Asheville, NC

    North Carolina | The Blackbird

    This Asheville hot spot features a seasonal menu rooted in Southern tradition with a modern twist. The Blackbird’s three-course holiday menu highlights include options like sweet potato bisque, North Carolina Sunburst trout, goat cheese corn pie and southern custard coconut cake.

    Photo courtesy of The Blackbird

  • Cracker Barrel

    North Dakota | Cracker Barrel

    Head into the Bismarck location of iconic American eatery Cracker Barrel for a good old-fashioned traditional turkey dinner.  Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days of the year!

    Photo courtesy of Mike Mozart / flickr

  • Buffet at The Berwick

    Ohio | The Berwick

    Now spanning three generations, this family-run restaurant and event space in Columbus has been serving up handmade Italian food since 1955. The annual Thanksgiving buffet ($29.50) has classic items like roasted turkey, candied yams and whipped potatoes, as well as Italian favorites like meatballs, rigatoni with pomodoro sauce and roasted vegetable risotto.

    Photo courtesy of The Berwick

  • Chicken pot pie at Ingrid's Kitchen

    Oklahoma | Ingrid's Kitchen

    Ingrid's Kitchen is an Oklahoma City institution, serving European-American and German food, as well as baked goods, for a whopping 40 years. Ingrid's has a Thanksgiving buffet that offers plenty of traditional options in addition to its normal European fare. Note: only the location on N. Youngs is open. 

    Photo courtesy of Ingrid's Kitchen

  • Escabeche De Pollito Purée De Camote at Andina

    Oregon | Andina

    Among Portland’s best Thanksgiving options – and best restaurants – is dinner at the celebrated Pearl District Peruvian restaurant Andina, which is hosting a three-course prix fixe ($65). The chef is preparing a special Pavo Colonial, a Peruvian-inspired twist on traditional holiday turkey, served with pisco-soaked raisins, aji Mirasol gravy, aguaymanto compote, crushed "papas Peruanas," braised local oca greens and Swiss chard. The turkey will be served alongside many of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

    Photo courtesy of Andina Restaurant

  • Pumpkin pie at Red Owl Tavern

    Pennsylvania | Red Owl Tavern

    Head to Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia for a three-course prix fixe ($55).  It includes a choice of autumn salad or pumpkin bisque; a turkey dinner with stuffing, whipped potatoes, maple cornbread and pan gravy; and a cinnamon roll apple pie or pepita pot de crème for dessert.

    Photo courtesy of Red Owl Tavern

  • Lobster burrata at Scarpeta

    Rhode Island | Scarpetta

    Scarpetta – the restaurant at Gurney's Newport Hotel and Spa – bills its special dinner as a "Thanksgiving feast," and that's no exaggeration. Yes, there's a carving station with herb-rubbed roasted turkey and salt-crusted rib roast, but that's boring compared to the rest of the menu. Guests will find a selection of artisan cheese and charcuterie; a raw bar with oysters, clams, shrimp and king crab legs; and entrees including Atlantic halibut, butternut squash and portobello mushroom risotto and roast pork loin. That's not to mention the desserts and kids station. ($75; $37.50 for children).

    Photo courtesy of Scarpetta Newport

  • South Carolina | Magnolias

    This menu looks just like the menu at your Southern grandma’s house – if your grandma was a gourmet chef in Charleston. The a la carte menu at Magnolias features highlights like fried green tomatoes with cheddar grits, country ham, caramelized onion chutney and tomato butter; fried mac and cheese with bacon jam and hot pepper relish; and slow roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, herb dressing, country green beans, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy.

    Photo courtesy of Magnolias

  • Dining Room at Royal Fork

    South Dakota | Royal Fork

    A Sioux Falls standby for more than five decades, The Royal Fork buffet features more than 30 dishes – and that doesn’t even include the soup and salad bar. Turkey, ham and a boatload of sides and desserts is just the tip of the iceberg.

    Photo courtesy of Royal Fork

  • Brunch on the mezzanine at The Peabody hotel in Memphis

    Tennessee | The Peabody Memphis

    Celebrate Thanksgiving in luxury with brunch ($78 adults, $28 children ages 5 - 12) on the mezzanine, overlooking the grand lobby of The Peabody in Memphis, recently voted the Best Historic Hotel in the country. The extravagant buffet features hundreds of hot and cold items, including breakfast items, seasonal entrees, salads, seafood, sides and a carving station. If you're still not sold, here's the real kicker: there's a 32-foot-long dessert table.

    Photo courtesy of The Peabody Memphis

  • Thanksgiving dinner at Trio

    Texas | Trio

    If you find yourself in Austin this Thanksgiving, head to Trio for an all-day buffet, which includes a seafood station, carving station, breakfast station and dessert station. The most unique part of this meal is the farm-to-table station, which includes items like pan-seared beef medallions with red wine and brown butter; local garden greens with watermelon radishes, roasted corn, pickled cucumbers, compressed watermelon and sungold tomatoes; and mushroom-stuffed bone-in chicken breast with Madeira sauce. 

    Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Austin

  • Steak at Powder at Waldorf Astoria Park City

    Utah | Powder at Waldorf Astoria

    Thanksgiving in Park City means one thing: nope, not turkey – ski season. The town is alive and kicking during the holiday, celebrating its collective ability to shred the mountain. Of course, Thanksgiving also means turkey, and the best place to find it is at Powder at Waldorf Astoria, where a $55 prix fixe includes a choice of roasted turkey breast and confit of leg or a 14-hour braised short rib, roasted butternut squash soup or goat cheese salad, and a variety of desserts. 

    Photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

  • Charlie B's Pub and Restaurant

    Vermont | Charlie B's Pub and Restaurant

    If you're hitting the slopes on the East Coast in Stowe, head to Charlie B's at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa for a buffet ($45; $20 for kids) that includes highlights like spanakopita (Greek spinach pie), slow-roasted turkey, baked haddock and prime rib with au jus.

    Photo courtesy of Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa

  • Thanksgiving at Wildfire

    Virginia | Wildfire

    Wildfire’s family-style menu ($49.95 per person) features spit-roasted turkey and traditional sides like sweet potato casserole, redskin mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. There are also plenty of more modern options at the McLean, Va. restaurant, like deviled eggs, cedar-planked salmon and "wildorf" salad.

    Photo courtesy of Wildfire Restaurant

  • Dining room at Goldfinch Tavern

    Washington | Goldfinch Tavern

    A braised turkey leg is just one entree option at the Four Seasons Hotel’s Goldfinch Tavern in Seattle, but you’d be wise to think twice before ordering it. Other choices at this $120 prix fixe ($35 for kids; $45 for optional wine pairing) include crispy duck breast with roasted chestnuts and huckleberry sauce; seared scallops with black truffle sauce, chanterelle mushrooms and lemon-carrot puree; and butternut squash ravioli with goat cheese, chives and tart cherries. More than a dozen sides, starters and desserts are served to the table to share.

    Photo courtesy of Goldfinch Tavern

  • Preston County Inn

    West Virginia | Preston County Inn

    The Preston County Inn in Kingwood will have a buffet ($18.99) featuring roasted turkey with all the trimmings – including apple stuffing, chestnut stuffing, candied yams and mashed Yukon potatoes with pan gravy, as well as butternut squash soup and a whole selection of pies for dessert. 

    Photo courtesy of Preston County Inn

  • Wisconsin | Smyth

    The restaurant inside of The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee is hosting a brunch ($55) focusing on autumnal flavors and breakfast classics. Menu highlights at Smyth are house-made charcuterie, including Wisconsin cheeses and smoked trout; house-brined turkey breast and beer-braised corned beef; dishes including fall vegetables, squash chowder and pork loin; as well as desserts including hand pies and pear cobbler; and a mimosa bar. The Bloody Mary bar with all the fixings is an extra $15.

    Photo courtesy of The Iron Horse Hotel

  • Wyoming | Westbank Grill

    The best way to spend aprés ski in Jackson Hole this Thanksgiving is at the Four Seasons’ Westbank Grill. Highlights from the restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving meal include duck confit and arugula with garlic, mushrooms and orange rosemary dressing; lamb chop lollipops with mint & pineapple relish; and roasted salmon with truffle parsnip puree and sweet corn sauce.

    Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

