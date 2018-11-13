Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2018 in every state (and DC)

Nevada | Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca

If there's one city in America you won't be hurting for a great place to eat on Thanksgiving, it's Las Vegas. With more hotels by far than anywhere in America – many of which have excellent, chef-driven spots – there are stellar food options all over the city. So, just for fun, consider Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca, which is serving a three-course dinner with choices like turkey or frutti di mare, butternut squash soup or endive and blue cheese salad, and pumpkin cheesecake or apple pie. Sides like apple and basil stuffing, creamed kale and smoky Brussels sprouts are extra.



Photo courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca