Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2018 in every state (and DC)

New York | Katz's Delicatessen
Spending Thanksgiving at Katz’s is like spending the holiday at your favorite Jewish aunt and uncle’s. The legendary New York deli has a $90 all-you-can-eat dinner from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, including turkey, mashed potatoes, tsimmes, latkes, pie, beer, soda, various other sides, and, of course, the famous pastrami. The restaurant also has a special $33.45 four-course prix fixe and an a la carte menu during the rest of business hours.
Photo courtesy of Katz's Delicatessen