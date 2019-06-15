These 10 restaurants are elevating Park City's culinary scene

Park City dining is reaching new heights

In Park City, Utah, new restaurants and creative menus are arriving on the scene, along with inventive chefs who are adding their own unique style to the area’s gastronomic offerings.

Chef Zane Holmquist is the vice president of food and beverage operations at the luxurious Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley. He explains that the dining options in the area have been enhanced greatly in recent years and the restaurants offer exceptional menus all year long.

He says, "We have an amazing collection of chefs in Park City that have come here to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. We ski, board and ride hard. This creates a great eclectic mix of food styles, flavors and dining experiences to share with our guests."

These are a few Park City restaurants that are elevating the area’s culinary scene to new heights year-round.

The Farm

Charcuterie board at The Farm — Photo courtesy of The Farm, Park City

Featuring an exceptional mountain view from its spacious patio, The Farm is an award-winning restaurant that serves up sustainable fare in a rustically chic environment. Emphasizing regionally-sourced ingredients, some of the specialties include the charcuterie board and farm cheese that showcases locals meats, homemade spicy mustard and relish, and fresh baked bread.

This eatery also offers a variety of craft cocktails and a robust wine list as well.

Glitretind Restaurant

Enjoy delicious seasonal fare at Glitretind — Photo courtesy of Glitretind Restaurant

Located in the upscale Stein Eriksen Lodge, Glitretind Restaurant welcomes guests into an elegantly cozy environment with wood accents and blazing fireplaces. Known for its Skier’s Buffet and Sunday brunch, Glitretind offers soaring mountain views of the Deer Valley Resort.

Chef Zane Holmquist creates seasonal specialties that include sustainable ingredients. Favorite dishes here change with the seasonal menu. Desserts are memorable and include the Campfire tart, made with malted milk chocolate ice cream and marshmallow.

Tupelo

Chicken fried rabbit — Photo courtesy of Tupelo

With a menu bursting with globally-inspired dishes made with locally grown and produced ingredients, Tupelo offers delectable seasonal fare throughout the year. Headed up by owner and executive chef Matt Harris, this establishment attracts guests who adore favorites like the pan roasted bass, with celery root chowder, leeks and brown butter.

In addition to the entrees, fans adore the honey butter served with the fresh baked bread and the pineapple upside-down cake for dessert. The dining room’s comfortable ambiance is accented with warm tones, exposed brick walls, wood floors and soft leather seating.

The Mariposa

Mariposa offers a warm and inviting dining space — Photo courtesy of Mariposa

The Mariposa is located mid-mountain in the Silver Lake Lodge of the Deer Valley Resort and it features an intimate yet upscale dining space. Offering a delightful combination of classic and creative cuisine, The Mariposa is known as a memorable dining experience.

You'll find a great selection of meat dishes such as the bison fillet (with Saint Andre triple cream brie and yam-yukon potato gratin) as well as some seafood specialties, such as the Maine lobster chowder with smoked pimentón de la vera and chives.

Wine pairing dinners are also offered. For dessert, food lovers adore the brown butter panna cotta made with blood orange honeycomb candy and candied cocoa nibs. It’s served with a citrus lace cookie.

Powder

Braised buffalo — Photo courtesy of Powder restaurant

Located at the The Waldorf Astoria in Park City, Powder is helmed by executive chef Hermann Schaefer. Originally from Austria, he serves upscale comfort food inspired by mountain regions across the globe. A friendly and relaxed yet posh ambiance, Powder is an ideal place to gather for aprés ski snacks and beverages as well.

The fresh and flavorful menu offerings have options for the entire family and include braised buffalo Bolognese with handmade pasta, as well as mushroom crusted Alaskan halibut with black garlic potato puree, king trumpet mushroom and a truffle reduction.

Powder offers indoor private dining in addition to seasonal outdoor tables in the warmer months, overlooking the pool and courtyard.

Hearth and Hill

With an internationally-inspired menu, Hearth and Hill is relatively new to the scene, as it opened in late 2018. This fun, casual restaurant offers contemporary cuisine, including fresh salads, sandwiches and soups. Some signature dishes are ramen (with shredded pork, scallions, egg, mushrooms, nori and kimchee) and the Refuel salad that contains apples, avocado, almond, beet, brown rice, cranberry, sweet potato and more.

They also make a few decadent desserts, such as the sundae nachos, with chocolate pizzelle cookies, banana, coconut almond ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, fresh berries, almonds and whipped cream.

Apex Steak

Spanish octopus — Photo courtesy of Apex Steak

A beautifully-appointed fine dining destination, Apex Steak is located in the posh Montage Deer Valley resort. This modern American steakhouse offers a selection of classics, as well as contemporary creations.

Favorites include the Double R Ranch New York Striploin with bourbon-maple onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes and local peas; Spanish octopus carpaccio with pepper relish, lemon puree, saffron potatoes and petite greens; and the braised beef short rib ragout with dumplings, kale, wild mushrooms and yellow mole sauce.

This restaurant also features an expansive wine list, and a team of certified sommeliers to assist guests with wine pairings.

Handle

Buffalo cauliflower — Photo courtesy of Handle restaurant

With a spacious open kitchen as its centerpiece, Handle is a lively, high-energy eatery that specializes in seasonal cuisine, focusing on small, shareable plates and a selection of tasty, inventive cocktails. It’s a popular spot with locals, as the rustic-chic environment is welcoming and warm.

Guests should expect the menu to change seasonally with diverse recipes, but a few recent standouts have included charred green bean salad; grilled catfish with hominy grits and fried tomatillos; and pork tenderloin with bacon-braised collard greens, faro and smoked tomato broth.

Those with a sweet tooth adore the apple pie (served with coconut sorbet) and the white chocolate mousse served with a scoop of roasted parsnip ice cream.

The 7880 Club

Meat and cheese board — Photo courtesy of 7880 Club

Located within the newly-opened Stein Eriksen Residences, the 7880 Club is a swanky restaurant featuring jaw-dropping mountain views overlooking the picturesque Deer Valley Resort. Offering convenient ski-in/ski-out access, this stylish, airy restaurant serves food all day, including a breakfast buffet, a la carte lunch, après-ski and dinner.

Their innovative menu offers seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes created from fresh, local ingredients. A few menu items include the Himalayan red rice bowl with Asian vegetables and ginger soy; quinoa falafel, with roasted cauliflower, butternut squash and kale sprouts; and the Utah meat and cheese board that features slices of locally-made prosciutto, a variety of specialty cheeses, along with roasted tomato and garlic relish.

Riverhorse on Main

Situated in the center of town, Riverhorse on Main is one of the oldest and most highly-acclaimed restaurants in the area. With a stylish yet warm, urban vibe, this restaurant’s menu showcases eclectic American cuisine with a variety of vegetarian options as well.

Several signature dishes include a trio of wild game (North American buffalo, venison and elk) in a port reduction, with herbed shallot butter, wild huckleberry and sweet potato pie; macadamia nut crusted Alaskan halibut with tender stem broccoli and herb whipped potatoes; and seared scallop and shrimp tom kha with saffron risotto, lemongrass coconut cream, green beans and a spicy honey glaze.

The cool and sophisticated ambiance here is enhanced by the live music that’s featured regularly.