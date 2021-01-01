You need to try these unique regional and international foods in 2021

Photo courtesy of iStock / berkay To get our travel fix at home in 2020, we brought international and regional flavors into our kitchens. Here are some ideas for how you can do the same – and inspiration for where to travel when it's safe again. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / ahirao_photo International takes on pancakes In America, pancakes are often seen as a sweet start to the day, but around the globe, the pancake is more like a blank canvas for a variety of sweet and savory meals. Read more: You need to try these 10 international takes on pancakes »

Photo courtesy of iStock / etorres69 Fairy bread What is this colorful and sweet Australian snack made of just three simple ingredients? Here's a deep dive into fairy bread. Read more: What is fairy bread, and how do you make it? »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / LarisaBlinova International hot dogs Did you know that hot dogs are a tradition that's beloved around the world? You might be surprised to learn how some countries prefer to serve up their wieners. Read more: You need to taste these international hot dogs »

Photo courtesy of The Brown Hotel & Chris Witzke Kentucky Hot Brown The recipe for a Kentucky Hot Brown originated from the need to feed hungry party guests at the Brown Hotel. It's a Roaring Twenties-era dish that's rich in both calories and flavor. Read more: Everything you need to know about the Kentucky Hot Brown »

Photo courtesy of iStock / efesenko Unique ice creams from around the world There are all sorts of unique frozen treats to be enjoyed across the globe. Here are 13 destinations with ice cream you'll really want to try. Read more: Unique ice creams around the world that you need to try »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / juefraphoto International breakfasts It's not uncommon to start the day with a balanced breakfast, but what's on the plate can vary greatly, especially from one country to the next. From savory and hearty to light and mild, here's what some people around the world eat for breakfast. Read more: See how other countries start their days with these international breakfasts »

Photo courtesy of iStock / bhofack2 Regional hot dogs If you've been a ketchup loyalist all your life, we can show you a better way to top your hot dog. Here are seven regional toppings and treatments from all across the U.S. to spice up your game. Read more: Regional hot dog styles you need to try »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / bhofack2 Bierock The winds of change may blow through Kansas, but they'll always carry the scent of bierocks. This sandwich is a local dish that induces nostalgia. Read more: Bierock is one delicious sandwich you've probably never heard of »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / frantic00 Regional burgers Burgers may be an all-American delight, but how we put them together changes from region to region. Learn about some of the different burger variations across the United States. Read more: You need to try these deliciously different regional burgers »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / golubovy Regional BBQ styles There's so much more to BBQ than Memphis, Texas, Kansas City and the Carolinas. Look to try these seven regional barbecue styles. Read more: These regional BBQ styles are the unsung heroes of American barbecue »