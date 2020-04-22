These 10 award-winning children's museums offer online programs

Enjoy virtual edutainment from these Readers' Choice winners

Earlier this year, we asked our readers to vote for their favorite children's museums as part of our ongoing Readers' Choice contests.

Shortly after announcing the winners, these museums had to close their doors to help protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19. But they also pivoted, bringing some of their programming online, so families across the country (and the world) can experience a bit of what makes them winners.

Note: If you'd like to support these museums while they're closed, consider making a donation or signing up for an annual membership.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis | Indiana

Rex, the dinosaur mascot of this museum (voted best in the U.S. in 2020) is lending a hand with a wide variety of digital programming that includes multiple events each day on Facebook Live. Get exercising with a morning warmup, join science discussions, learn about experiments you can do at home or attend a live story time.

City Museum | St. Louis, Missouri

While the City Museum is closed to visitors, the museum staff, crew, artists and historians have launched City Museum on Air. This series takes place each weekday with an eclectic lineup of programming – everything from free art classes, storytelling sessions, museum tours and sneak peaks at upcoming exhibits.

The Magic House | St. Louis, Missouri

The folks at The Magic House in St. Louis are sharing their expertise through their Magic at Home! series. Each edition features a project that kids and their parents can do with household materials, like making a banjo or animal figures from toilet paper rolls, Oobleck (a favorite ooey gooey substance from the museum’s science lab) from cornstarch and water, or paper sculptures.

Kohl Children's Museum | Glenview, Illinois

This winning children’s museum calls itself "The place where awesome lives," and would-be visitors can bring that awesome into the home through its library of online teaching resources, story time sessions (in Spanish and English) and "Home Zone" projects.

Kids can learn how to fold paper airplanes, learn about the physics of wheels or make their own recycled paper.

Children's Museum of Houston | Texas

The Children’s Museum of Houston is bringing a full daily lineup of virtual learning options to both Facebook and Instagram. Regular events include English and bilingual story time, Educator Moments learning videos, virtual workshops, toddler sing-alongs and" O Wow Moments" demos and experiments with Mr. O.

Museum of Discovery | Little Rock, Arkansas

The Museum of Discovery is bringing At Home Discoveries to computer screens across the country. Virtual visitors can learn what happens when you microwave a Peep (and why), how to make geodes out of eggs and the best techniques for building a cardboard castle.

Visitors can also follow along as some of the museum’s animals take tours of the closed campus.

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh | Pennsylvania

Among the many Museum At Home projects from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is the New Ways to Say "Hi" Challenge, which tasks kids with coming up with new and creative ways to greet each other during times of social distancing. Other lessons include how to make yarn from an old T-shirt, net making and folding origami hearts.

Children's Museum of Denver | Colorado

The Children’s Museum of Denver is offering Museum Fun 101 programming which includes a host of screen-free activities to do at home. Options range from crafts (animal masks, printmaking) to recipes (cucumber lemonade, homemade peanut butter) to movement activities to photo quests and scavenger hunts.

The Strong Museum | Rochester, New York

The Strong Museum in Rochester knows a thing or two about play, and how to make it educational. This museum’s online programming comes at it from a unique angle, highlighting #ThrowbackToys from generations past; kids can make their own paper dolls, learn about why some toys weren’t such a hit (e.g. the Daddy Saddle) or vote in an old school toys tournament bracket (Easy Bake Oven for the win).

The museum is also offering Animal Encounters through Facebook Live.

Madison Children's Museum | Madison, Wisconsin

MCM at Home brings all the wonder of the Madison Children’s Museum into the living room, with a special focus on learning tools for older babies through preschool-aged children. There’s something scheduled almost every day on Facebook Live, including sensory art projects, Exploration Stations, Brain Builders, music and movement activities.