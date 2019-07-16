10 of the best aviation and aerospace museums in the country

About Priscilla Blossom

Pris Blossom is a freelance writer and feminist mama with a love for travel, writing, music, film, craft beer, yoga, museums, cultural anthropology, and her awesome kid. She spent the bulk of the past decade taking trips on a whim, falling in love with and in such places as New York City, New Orleans, and a large portion of Nicaragua. In 2011, she took off on her own and traveled around the U.S. via bus, bunking with strangers thanks to the power of CouchSurfing. She is currently writing a novel about this. Read her words at PrisBlossom.com.



Read more about Priscilla Blossom here.

Connect with Priscilla via: Blog | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Google+