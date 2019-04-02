10 of the most beautiful and charming castles in Scotland

Cawdor Castle

Home of the Thanes of Cawdor, this 14th-century castle is set in the Highlands, about five miles southwest of Nairn. Originally belonging to Clan Cawdor, it was passed to the Campbells in the 16th century, and is famed for its connection to Shakespeare's Macbeth. The castle's interior allows for guests to view highlights such as the impressive Tapestry Bedroom, Drawing Room and the Dining Room, where one can see 19th-century furnishings and antique cooking tools.



Photo courtesy of VisitScotland