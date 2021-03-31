What are the best places to see art in the United States?

Vote for the places where you find creative inspiration

Art has the power to transform communities and enhance our travels, offering insight into a city’s personality. We’re looking for the best art experiences in the U.S. – the best art museums, immersive experiences, sculpture parks, arts districts, small town art scenes and cities for street art.

We need you to vote for your favorites. You can vote once per day, per category until polls close on Monday, April 26 at noon ET. The top 10 winners in each category will be announced on Friday, May 7.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Art Museum

America is home to some of the world's top art collections — Photo courtesy of iStock / jenoche

The United States is home to some of the world’s most impressive art museums showcasing some of the most comprehensive collections and most famous works of art. Whether you’re interested in the masters or the best of contemporary American art, you’ll find it at one of these museums from coast to coast. Which is your favorite art museum?

Best Arts District

Which art district is on your travel wish list? — Photo courtesy of Pavel Kaplun / Kreativstudio Pavel Kaplun

What makes an inspiring art district? Revitalized and renewed urban spaces in once derelict neighborhoods, big name museums with architecture as impressive as the art housed within, or streets lined with small galleries and studios interspersed with trendy cafes?

No two of our 20 nominees for Best Art District offer quite the same experience, but they all culturally enrich their cities and those who visit.

Best City for Street Art

These 20 cities are like giant outdoor galleries — Photo courtesy of iStock / ViewApart

Street art is exploding in popularity from coast to coast. Urban art gives you insight into a city's culture and personality, and these 20 American cities have some of the best collections of public art.

Best Immersive Art Experience

Put yourself in the middle of the art at these immersive exhibits — Photo courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

Enjoying art these days doesn’t always mean gazing at paintings on a wall. These 20 interactive art spaces offer multi-sensory experiences meant to immerse you within the art itself. Which is your favorite?

Best Sculpture Park

Enjoy art outdoors at these top sculpture parks — Photo courtesy of Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park

These 20 sculpture parks and gardens across the USA allow you to appreciate art al fresco. With spring bringing with it warmer weather, now’s the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy one near you.

Best Small Town Arts Scene

These small towns are big on art — Photo courtesy of Carmel-by-the-Sea

Bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to these 20 small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000 people (as of the last census). What each lacks in size, it makes up for with a big art scene – museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, May 7.