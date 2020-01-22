What are the best museums in the United States and Canada?

They're as educational as they are entertaining

There are more than 35,000 museums in the United States, according to a figure released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. That means there's twice as many museums in our country as there are Starbucks – a staggering figure. So, we want to narrow down the field to the best museums in Canada and the U.S. across eight categories.

The winners will be announced on Friday, February 28.

Best Art Museum

Which art museum houses your favorite collection? — Photo courtesy of iStock / syolacan

North America is home to some of the world’s most impressive art museums, showcasing dazzlingly comprehensive collections and legendary works. Whether you’re interested in the masters or the best of contemporary American art, you’ll find it at one of these museums from coast to coast.

Best Children's Museum

These museums win big with families — Photo courtesy of iStock / monkeybusinessimages

Keeping the kids entertained while traveling can be a challenge, especially on days when the weather doesn't cooperate. Luckily these 20 museums, chosen as the best for families in North America, offer engaging, interactive experiences for kids and adults alike.

Best Free Museum

Some of the nation's best museums are free — Photo courtesy of iStock / monkeybusinessimages

Some of the nation’s most captivating, enriching and enlightening museums have something in common — admission is free.

Best History Museum

Dig into history at these 20 museums — Photo courtesy of iStock / monkeybusinessimages

Whether you’re interested in millennia of human history or centuries of American history, you can learn a lot about the past with a visit to one of these excellent history museums. Some have broad, encyclopedic collections, while others narrow in on a certain chapter or facet of history.

Best Music Museum

These top museums celebrate music and the people who make it — Photo courtesy of iStock / michelangeloop

The United States has been the birthplace of numerous musical genres, and some of the world’s most famous singers, songwriters and performing artists start here. These museums celebrate American musical history, through the lens of a specific artist or genre, or with a big picture approach.

Best New Museum

These museums opened in the past two years — Photo courtesy of Iwan Baan / Institute for Contemporary Art

Each year brings a slew of new collections (or new facilities for old collections) for museum lovers. These museums, ranging from avant-garde art galleries to colorful children’s museums, represent the best openings of the past two years.

Best Religious Museum

You don't have to be spiritual to enjoy these museums with a religious theme — Photo courtesy of iStock / Rike_

You don’t have to be religious to appreciate the stories and collections at these museums, each dedicated to sharing the history, culture, art or traditions of some of the world’s diverse religious groups and faith communities. These include the country's best Jewish museums, religious art collections, heritage centers and more.

Best Science Museum

Celebrate all things STEM at these 20 science museums — Photo courtesy of iStock / LG-Photography

From dinosaurs to nanotechnology, science and natural history come alive at these museums across the continent.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, February 28.