These are the luxury hotels we loved in 2019

Photo courtesy of Dave Stamboulis These aren't just hotels, they're destinations Booking the right hotel can make or break a trip, but in the cases of these luxury resorts, the hotel is the trip! This year, we encountered an array of luxury hotels that boasted awe-inspiring décor, opulent spa treatments and locations in incredible destinations. Here are our top dream stays from 2019.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Cal-a-Vie Health Spa | California You don’t have to leave the United States for European ambiance. The Cal-a-Wie Health Spa is set among the hills and vineyards of San Diego County, providing a peaceful setting for guests seeking a wellness-focused getaway. Several buildings on Cal-a-Vie Health Spa are from the 18th century and were originally part of a French convent. The historic buildings bring a serene ambiance to the spa grounds. Read more: Improve your health and wellness at this beautiful retreat »

