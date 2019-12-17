Most Popular 10Best Lists
These are the luxury hotels we loved in 2019
These aren't just hotels, they're destinations
Booking the right hotel can make or break a trip, but in the cases of these luxury resorts, the hotel is the trip! This year, we encountered an array of luxury hotels that boasted awe-inspiring décor, opulent spa treatments and locations in incredible destinations. Here are our top dream stays from 2019.
Explora Atacama | Chile
Located just outside of San Pedro de Atacama in Chile is Explora Atacama, a luxury resort that focuses on adventure. The resort serves as a starting point to the many exciting hikes and unique excursions Atacama has to offer.
The resort offers guests over 40 experiences including hiking up a volcano, horseback riding and biking above Moon Valley, all of which are led by experienced and knowledgeable guides.
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos | Mexico
The Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico offers guests access to a beautiful paradise and luxury amenities, but one of the biggest draws is the world-class dining.
Named after the renowned chef, Nobu Matsuhisa, the hotel includes a Nobu Restaurant where diners can experience his inventive Japanese dishes. The hotel’s culinary offerings also include Malibu Farms casual eatery, a swim-up pool bar and a private outdoor dining area.
Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa | Chile
Patagonia is one of the world’s last untouched spots, offering wilderness escapes and outdoor exploration to even the most advantageous adventurer. The Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa is a remote retreat on the banks of a fjord there, which can only be reached by private boat.
It's perfect for when you need to get away – like really, really far away. Surrounded by rainforests and glacier-covered peaks, this luxury resort offers plenty of breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.
Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort | Mexico
Experience the Baja California Peninsula with ease and comfort at the Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. Located a short distance from the Los Cabos International Airport, you can get right to your calming vacation without long shuttle rides or a connecting flight to take you to a remote location.
Pueblo Bonito is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort where you can relax on pristine beaches or play a few rounds of golf. There’s really something for everyone at this luxury location.
Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa | French Polynesia
Have you ever dreamed of swimming through crystal blue waters up to a private bungalow that juts out over the water? You can experience this Instagram fuel at Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa, the ultimate Tahitian getaway.
This luxury resort offers plenty of activities for whatever pace you want your vacation to be. You can snorkel along coral reefs, paddle through a lagoon and just take a stroll along the white sand beaches. No matter which direction you look, you’re guaranteed to see breathtaking views, so bring your camera!
Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway | Germany
This luxury accommodation lets you live out a fairy tale. The magical Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway is in a real castle in the Bavarian Alps of Germany. And they go to the greatest lengths to give guests a true German experience by giving them opportunities to engage with the local culture.
Though it's located in an old castle, Schloss Elmau offers modern accommodations in all 162 rooms and suites. The hotel offers plenty for guests who want to stay in and relax, like a concert hall and three libraries. And for guests who want to wander, there’s plenty of nature to explore.
COMO Parrot Cay | Turks & Caicos
Have you ever wanted to escape to a private island? At COMO Parrot Cay in the Caribbean, you can – and you’ll have a 1,000-acre cay to relax. The island’s emphasis is on wellness, where travelers are offered experiences like yoga, spa treatments and private three-bedroom villas with infinity pools for those moments you need a little solitude.
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa | California
You don’t have to leave the United States for European ambiance. The Cal-a-Wie Health Spa is set among the hills and vineyards of San Diego County, providing a peaceful setting for guests seeking a wellness-focused getaway.
Several buildings on Cal-a-Vie Health Spa are from the 18th century and were originally part of a French convent. The historic buildings bring a serene ambiance to the spa grounds.
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai | Thailand
The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai pairs luxury with cultural experience. Begin your mornings with a monk offering at the local temple in Mae Rim. Have an afternoon tea paired with delicious snacks after a yoga class. And end your day by getting out into the resort’s surroundings and hiking a nature trail.
Whether you want to take a Muay Thai boxing class or a cooking class, this resort offers plenty of ways to engage with Thai culture.
San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice | Italy
Enjoy the charm of Venice without the crowds at the exclusive San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice. Located on San Clemente Island, a private island in the Venetian Lagoon, this luxury resort gives visitors access to one of Italy's most exciting and energetic destinations while keeping the vibes intimate and low-key.
The resort, which is only a 10- to 15-minute boat ride to the city of Venice, was originally a monastery established in the 12th century. The old buildings, which have been renovated and updated with modern amenities, bring a touch of culture and history to the 190-room property.
