10 new hotels around the world to check into in 2020

Photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts New year, new hotels Near and far, here are some of best new hotels to visit around the globe, wherever your travels may take you in 2020.

Photo courtesy of Capella Hotels and Resorts Capella Bangkok | Bangkok, Thailand Capella's first urban resort is a doozy. Located on the east bank of the legendary River of Kings in Bangkok, Capella Bangkok is the first new luxury hotel to open along the waterway in the last two decades. There's a signature restaurant by chef Mauro Colagreco, whose French restaurant Mirazur was ranked number one in The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2019, along with the city’s first riverfront villas located within the Chao Phraya Estate. The surrounding Chao Phraya and Charoenkrung neighborhood is undergoing a major transformation, with a burgeoning local arts scene and the revival of its provincial culinary landscape.

Photo courtesy of Six Senses Six Senses Kocatas Mansions | Istanbul, Turkey This urban resort opened in November with 45 guest rooms and suites spread across two stately tri-level restored Ottoman-era mansions in the Sariyer district on Istanbul's European side. With a prime waterfront location, Six Senses Kocatas Mansions has a private boat that can take guests to Istanbul's historic city center or on sightseeing tours along the Bosphorus.

Photo courtesy of Andaz Seoul Gangnam Andaz Seoul Gangnam | Seoul, South Korea Andaz is known for its multi-sensory experiences and modern design, and the Andaz Seoul Gangnam embodies the brand spirit with verve. The hotel's overall concept is inspired by bojagi – a traditional Korean wrapping cloth used in significant ceremonies and as gift wrap to preserve good luck, according to traditional Korean folklore. The Summer House spa is an urban oasis with an infrared sauna; herbal bath; cool, warm and hot baths; marble-clad wet and dry saunas; and ice fountains. Plus, cutting-edge treatments use products from premium K-beauty brand AmorePacific as well as Ling New York by facialist Ling Chan. Find the best rates online for Andaz Seoul Gangnam Check Rates Find the best rates online for Andaz Seoul Gangnam Check Rates

— If you book a hotel by clicking one of our booking links, 10Best may earn a small commission. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Advertisement