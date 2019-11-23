10 of the most unique hotel breakfasts in the Northeast U.S.

Photo courtesy of iStock / PamelaJoeMcFarlane These hotels rise and shine with a breakfast to remember From the Mid-Atlantic states to the far reaches of New England, the Northeastern region of the U.S. offers the hungry traveler many options for an appetizing breakfast to begin their day. But many hotels are creating a morning meal that's more eclectic with dishes whose ingredients and recipes take us off the beaten breakfast path. Here are 10 hotel breakfast dishes with a unique twist.

Photo courtesy of The Pembroke Room/The Lowell Lemon chia whole wheat pancakes at the Pembroke Room | The Lowell New York, New York This treat at The Lowell might just be the tastiest pancakes ever, and they are certainly among the healthiest. Chef Michael Fred’s uses 100% whole wheat flour instead of white, which means more nutrition and fiber. He adds chia seeds and lemon zest to the batter and then the finished pancakes are topped with more chia seeds for a bit of crunch, and more lemon zest to accentuate that bright fresh flavor.

