10 of the most unique hotel breakfasts in the Northeast U.S.
By Linda Laban
By Linda Laban
These hotels rise and shine with a breakfast to remember
From the Mid-Atlantic states to the far reaches of New England, the Northeastern region of the U.S. offers the hungry traveler many options for an appetizing breakfast to begin their day. But many hotels are creating a morning meal that's more eclectic with dishes whose ingredients and recipes take us off the beaten breakfast path. Here are 10 hotel breakfast dishes with a unique twist.
Photo courtesy of Linda Laban
The Chandonut at Artisan Bistro | The Ritz-Carlton
Boston, Massachusetts
In Boston, the Chandonut is the ultimate naughty breakfast, perfect for the morning after: a freshly made vanilla bean-flavored donut is served hoopla-style atop a Chandon California Brut Classic sparkling wine mini.
The donut flavorings vary with the seasons – say, dried strawberries for summer, cranberries for fall – says Ritz-Carlton pastry chef Kerry Levesque. "But it's always decorated with a matching colored vanilla glaze and fun sprinkles," she added.
Photo courtesy of The Press Hotel
Chai quinoa bowl at Union | The Press Hotel
Portland, Maine
For a healthy, 21st-century-style breakfast, this ancient grain-based take on oatmeal combines chai-spiced quinoa with coconut milk, pecans and spicy cocoa nibs, all topped by a sweet, bruléed banana. The healthy vegan dish is so popular at The Press Hotel that chef Josh Berry made it a fixture on the regular menu.
Photo courtesy of The Jefferson
Osetra caviar parfait at The Greenhouse | The Jefferson
Washington, D.C.
Okay, this breakfast at The Jefferson in Washington is a splurge, but it does contain an ounce of deliciously fruity-salty Russian Osetra caviar and is a genius layering of flavors.
Chef Ralf Schlegel adds a perfectly poached egg, which is bathed in lemony hollandaise sauce and finishes the elegant, densely flavored dish with chopped avocado, chives and crème fraîche. It's served alongside toasted sliced brioche.
Photo courtesy of Linda Laban
Eggs Benedict with anadama bread at Henrietta's Table | The Charles Hotel
Cambridge, Massachusetts
At the Charles Hotel, longtime chef Peter Davis’s eggs Benedict contain a delicious local twist, as the muffin is swapped for anadama bread. This tasty, slightly grainy wheat and cornmeal bread flavored with molasses originated in Gloucester, Massachusetts. The story goes that a fisherman there was so tired of his wife Anna’s bland cooking that he created this out of desperation, declaring "Anna, damn her!" as he had to cook his own supper.
Photo courtesy of Arlo SoHo
Matchia chia seed pudding at Harold's | Arlo SoHo
New York, New York
Among the Arlo SoHo breakfast buffet’s pastries, cereals, bagels and hot eggs, New York chef Carsten Johannsen adds the eye-catching bright green Matchia chia seed pudding.
This stimulating breakfast cereal made with Matchia, a blend of matcha green tea and chia seeds, also includes soy milk, agave nectar and vanilla. It’s a one-stop healthy nosh for antioxidants and phytonutrients, which will add energy buzz, too.
Photo courtesy of Linda Laban
Cloumage at Peregrine | The Whitney
Boston, Massachusetts
The Whitney has a bright, airy restaurant with an eclectic breakfast menu created by chef-owner Joshua Lewin, and it includes cloumage served on thick sourdough toast. Cloumage, a creamy soft fresh cheese, is made at award-winning Shy Brothers Farm in Westport, Massachusetts.
The dish is simply finished with a drizzle of honey and a scant sprinkling of chili flakes.
Photo courtesy of Halifax/Maria Botnari
Smoked fish plate at Halifax | W Hoboken
Hoboken, New Jersey
This fishy trio at the W Hoboken comprises in-house smoked trout, salmon and, most unusually, a smoked pollock rillette. Pollock, one of those lesser-eaten, more sustainable fishes, is a richly flavored white fish. Chef Seadon Shouse brines the fish, dries it for a day and then combines it with crème fraîche, aioli, lemon zest and parsley.
"The fish are all smoked with cherry or apple woods," says chef Shouse. "I prefer the fruit woods for fish smoking. The flavor is softer."
Photo courtesy of The Pembroke Room/The Lowell
Lemon chia whole wheat pancakes at the Pembroke Room | The Lowell
New York, New York
This treat at The Lowell might just be the tastiest pancakes ever, and they are certainly among the healthiest. Chef Michael Fred’s uses 100% whole wheat flour instead of white, which means more nutrition and fiber.
He adds chia seeds and lemon zest to the batter and then the finished pancakes are topped with more chia seeds for a bit of crunch, and more lemon zest to accentuate that bright fresh flavor.
Photo courtesy of Linda Laban
Choereg French toast at Bambara Kitchen & Bar | Kimpton Marlowe
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Kimpton Marlowe chef David Bazirgan looks to his heritage and the nearby Armenian community in Watertown, Massachusetts (the U.S.’s second largest Armenian community) for his version of French toast. He uses traditional Armenian choereg bread for a more cake-like consistency than regular French toast and tops it with a seasonal jam.
"I bake the bread here myself," he says proudly.
Photo courtesy of The Rittenhouse
Oeufs en cocotte at Lacroix | The Rittenhouse
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
At Philadelphia's The Rittenhouse, oeufs en cocotte is tasty, comfort food without piling up on starch and calories. This traditional French slow cooking method of baking eggs in a covered dish, "en cocotte," concentrates the flavor and, in this case, infuses the eggs with a tomato-based piperade.
"Piperade is a Basque stew," says chef Jon Cichon of this traditional northern Spanish dish,"consisting of onion, peppers and tomatoes. This is a great hearty breakfast option and is served hot."