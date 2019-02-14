graphic

10 of the best adults only resorts around the world

  • The Point Great Hall

    Leave the hustle and bustle behind

    We love kids, but sometimes you just need to get away. These hotels and resorts around the world are kid-free zones.

    Photo courtesy of The Point

  • Miraval Austin

    Much like the original Miraval in Tucson, Miraval Austin is a wellness resort focused on mindfulness and nurturing our bodies and spirits with the healing power of nature. Tucked in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve, it's just a short drive from Austin and close to Lake Travis, where water activities include kayaking, stand up paddleboarding and fly fishing. The spa is an integral part of each day, whether you're enjoying Tibetan bowl massage, crystal energy healing or Vasudhara (Thai massage while floating in water). A culinary center in partnership with Williams-Sonoma offers classes on bone broth, chocolate appreciation and plant-based BBQ.

    Photo courtesy of Miraval Austin

  • Nayara Springs

    There's no better place for a romantic Costa Rican getaway than this rainforest oasis overlooking one of the world's most active volcanoes. Sister hotel Nayara Resort is connected by a footbridge, but no kids are allowed at Nayara Springs. There are just 35 luxury villas, all with views of the Arenal Volcano and expansive private gardens, but the highlight is undoubtedly the private mineral spring plunge pool where you can skinny-dip to your heart's content. You can go canyoning, biking, rafting and zip lining nearby, but sipping passion fruit-infused guaro cocktails at the swim-up pool bar after a soothing volcanic mud massage at the spa is just as appealing.

    Photo courtesy of Nayara Springs

  • The Point

    Originally built as an Adirondack Great Camp, The Point is a Gilded Age escape from the city on the shores of Upper Saranac Lake. With just 11 rooms, you feel like you're a friend of the Rockefellers at this all-inclusive, adults-only retreat. Take one of the lightning bug boats out for a spin or go for a hike in the forest. And if the weather is less than perfect, there are billiards and darts in the pub, and you can help yourself to limitless drinks. Everyone comes together for supper each night after a leisurely cocktail hour, and the dress code is black tie on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Of course, there's always the option to dine in the privacy of your cabin and order truffled popcorn for a midnight snack.

    Photo courtesy of The Point

  • Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

    Sparkling swimming pools, pristine beaches and 17 restaurants, lounges and bars (including the swim-up variety) await at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The concierge team at this adults-only all-inclusive retreat will help you turn up the heat with private candlelit dinners in beachfront gazebos, romantic couples' spa packages, personalized floral arrangements and in-room rendezvous with bubble bath, sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

    Photo courtesy of Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

  • Magee Homestead

    Get active with paintballing, biking, rock climbing and an impressive ropes course at this Wild West Relais & Chateaux ranch with just 12 cozy cabins and suites. Fuel your adventures with Magee Homestead's own Akaushi wagyu beef for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus more than 100 different veggies from the 6,480-square-foot greenhouse, the largest in the state of Wyoming. The greenhouse also grows calendula, nettle and lavender for herbal poultices used in the spa's signature aromatherapy massage.

    Photo courtesy of Magee Homestead

  • Stephanie Inn

    Oregon's premier oceanfront boutique hotel features panoramic views of Haystack Rock and the Pacific Ocean from Cannon Beach. Every room at Stephanie Inn comes with a cozy fireplace and Jacuzzi, and you can enjoy a glass of Adelsheim Vineyard pinot noir while watching the sunset and listening to the crashing waves. Dining is a highlight too – chef will even take you to the farmer's market or teach you how to make Stephanie Inn's signature salted caramel ice cream.

    Photo courtesy of Stephanie Inn

  • Panorama Glamping Visole

    Slovenia has been recognized globally as a leader in sustainable tourism, and Panorama Glamping Visole is a perfect example of why. At these two-bedroom chalets with private outdoor Jacuzzis, couples and friends can relax, reset and recharge amidst nature without sacrificing any of the luxuries of a traditional hotel. The host greets each guest with a welcome drink and cooks up homemade treats using local produce at breakfast, which you can enjoy along with gorgeous views of the Slovenian countryside.

    Photo courtesy of Panorama Glamping Visole

  • Villa 32

    Just north of Taipei, Beitou is Taiwan's most popular hot spring destination, beloved for its green, white and iron sulfur springs. There are dozens of hotels to choose from, but Villa 32 is the most intimate, a Relais & Chateaux hideaway with just five suites, each with a private hot spring bath. Originally built as a private residence, the discreet mountain home blends seamlessly into the surrounding geothermal valley with elements of stone, wood and water.

    Photo courtesy of Villa 32

  • Twin Farms

    From private ski slopes, to the traditional Japanese hot soaking pool, to private dining in the 15,000-bottle wine cellar, Twin Farms allows adults to disconnect and truly relax. The rustically elegant accommodations include hand-painted murals, American folk art and rich maple and pine woodwork. There are no menus for lunch or dinner; instead the chef creates customized menus for each guest based on personal preferences, inspired by Vermont's finest produce and Twin Farms' estate-grown herbs and vegetables.

    Photo courtesy of Twin Farms

  • Henderson Park Inn

    Henderson Park Inn is a charming New England-style bed & breakfast on the peaceful shores of the Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida. Most of the 36 rooms and suites come with balconies overlooking the beach, mini kitchenettes, fireplaces and whirlpool tubs. Take your picnic lunch out for a bike ride or to relax on the sugar white beaches and do nothing at all.

    Photo courtesy of Henderson Park Inn

About Amber Gibson

Amber Gibson spends 350 nights a year in hotels searching for the latest and greatest in the travel industry. Her writing and photographs have appeared in print, online, and on the radio for outlets including ForbesNational Geographic Traveler, DeparturesFour Seasons Magazine, Conde Nast TravellerNPR, Saveur, Departures, Rhapsody, Hemispheres, American Way, Private Air, and Serious Eats. She graduated as valedictorian from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and received a fellowship to attend the 2017 Wine Writers Symposium at Meadowood Napa Valley. Champagne, dark chocolate and gelato are her biggest weaknesses.

Read more about Amber Gibson here.

Connect with Amber via: Blog | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

