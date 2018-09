The hotel: Blantyre

Step back into the Gilded Age this fall with a stay at Blantyre, a magnificent English-style country mansion in the heart of the Berkshires in Massachusetts. The resort offers ample leaf-peeping opportunities right on property, including hammocks to sway in and a back porch where you can curl up with a cup of hot cocoa as you take in the array of color. Should you choose to venture further afield, order a picnic basket from the hotel restaurant.



Photo courtesy of Blantyre