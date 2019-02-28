A Parrothead's peek inside the new Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Wonder why you ever go home?

Parrotheads won't once they move here. The Margaritaville Cottages (some less "cottagey" than others and downright palatial) have already sold out Phase One, Sunset Cove, and are now moving the homes of Paradise Cay. Residents here enjoy all the same perks as hotel guests and can use all the amenities. Many buyers are second-home owners who plan to rent the spaces when they're not in town. So, even if you can't get in on the ground-floor prices in the low $300s, you may be able to swing a stay.



