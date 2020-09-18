These are America's best casinos, both in and outside of Vegas

Place your bets

Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Please check individual company websites for the latest updates.

The popularity of casino gambling has skyrocketed in recent years, with hundreds of casinos in destinations around the nation. According to the Committee for Economic Development, 17 of the 20 largest metropolitan areas in the United States have at least one casino within an hour's drive.

With so many choices for where to place your bets, we wanted to narrow it down by asking our readers to vote for their favorites in six categories.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best Casino Hotel: Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

This is the third win for Mohegan Sun in this category — Photo courtesy of Mohegan Sun

The Mohegan Sun comprises three hotel towers with a combined 1,563 guestrooms and suites. Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design. Rooms are outfitted with the latest technologies, like lightning fast Wi-Fi and intelligent thermostats. Other amenities include a fitness center, pool and Mandara Spa.

Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas: Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut

Foxwoods also won in 2018 — Photo courtesy of Foxwoods Resort Casino

One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines – ranging from penny games to $100 minimums – as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world's largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast.

Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play.

Best Casino Restaurant: Capriccio, Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Winning restaurant specializes in Italian cuisine — Photo courtesy of Resorts Casino Hotel

Capriccio at Resorts Casino is one of Atlantic City’s favorite places for Italian. The offerings include a create-your-own antipasti menu, salads, veal and chicken parmigiana, osso buco and fresh pastas, served with excellent views of Atlantic City.

Best Las Vegas Attraction: The Mob Museum

Winning attraction was also voted one of the best history museums in the U.S. — Photo courtesy of The Mob Museum

The National Museum of Organized Crime & Law Enforcement, or the Mob Museum for short, documents the darker side of American history by examining the effect organized crime has had on society. Exhibits cover the Prohibition era, organized crime today, forensic lab techniques and law enforcement methods.

Best Las Vegas Casino: The D Las Vegas

This is the third straight win for The D Las Vegas — Photo courtesy of The D Las Vegas

On the first floor of The D Las Vegas, players will find the latest table games and slot machines. The second floor casino is a step back in time to Old Vegas with vintage slots and even Sigma Derby horse racing. There’s also a keno lounge, William Hill sports book and The D’s famous Dancing Dealers.

Best Players Club: Caesars Rewards

This is the third win for Caesars Rewards — Photo courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

With Caesars Rewards, players can earn and redeem Reward Credits at more than 40 casinos and resorts around the globe, including Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, The Cromwell, The LINQ, Planet Hollywood and Paris Las Vegas. Benefits include discounted hotel stays and pre-sale access to select shows, as well as member pricing at some restaurants.

