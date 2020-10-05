Latest Travel Guide Lists
These are the 10 best casinos that aren't in Las Vegas
// By 10Best Editors
Photo courtesy of iStock / Lacheev
There's a world of gambling beyond Vegas
Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Please check individual casino websites for the latest updates.
The United States is home to more than 1,500 casinos – more than any other country on the planet. From coast to coast, gamblers have a huge range of options for where to place their bets, and not just in Las Vegas. So, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to select nominees for the best casinos outside of Las Vegas, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Scroll to see who took home top honors.
No. 10: Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, Connecticut
One of two gambling destination resorts in Connecticut, Mohegan Sun features three casinos: Casino of the Earth, Casino of the Wind and Casino of the Sky.
The three gaming floors between them boast a whopping 5,000 slot machines, 275 table games, 42 poker tables, a race book, two smoke-free areas and Sunrise Square, an area fashioned after an Asian market that offers traditional Asian table games like Sic Bo, Pai Gow Poker and Baccarat.
Photo courtesy of Pechanga Resort Casino
No. 9: Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, California
The newly expanded Pechanga Resort & Casino houses California's largest casino floor, measuring 188,000 square feet. Gamblers will find more than 4,000 slots, 154 table games, a 700-seat Bingo hall and a non-smoking poker room.
Photo courtesy of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
No. 8: Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - New Jersey
Gamblers at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City can choose from 2,172 slot machines and video reel games covering a range of pop culture themes, place a bet in the 3,800-square-foot sports book, try their luck at a variety of table games, sign up for a daily poker tournament or play in the Keno Parlor.
Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
No. 7: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa - Florida
Music memorabilia sits on display throughout the casino at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Players can choose from more than 4,000 slot games, numerous table games, and a 46-table poker room with 42 TV screens and Wi-Fi throughout.
Photo courtesy of Peppermill Resort Spa Casino
No. 6: Peppermill Resort Spa Casino - Reno, Nevada
Reno players will find one of the city's top casinos at the Peppermill Resort, where more than 1,500 slot and video poker machines and 48 table games await. The casino also features a Keno lounge, luxurious poker room and a sports theater with 61 big-screen HDTVs.
Photo courtesy of Casino Del Sol
No. 5: Casino Del Sol - Tucson, Arizona
Tucson’s Casino del Sol offers a spacious casino floor with more than 1,300 slot machines and video poker games. Players also enjoy table games with minimums as low as $3, a 600-seat bingo hall with Arizona’s largest progressive linked jackpot, a big screen TV-lined Poker Room and a High Limit Room with its own VIP lounge.
Photo courtesy of iStock / welcomia
No. 4: Ocean Casino Resort - Atlantic City, New Jersey
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City features 138,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,937 slot machines, a 7,500-square-foot Sportsbook with panoramic video wall technology, table games and the largest Topgolf Swing Suite in the country.
Photo courtesy of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
No. 3: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa - Reno, Nevada
Gamblers at the tropical-themed Atlantis Casino in Reno enjoy 1,400 state-of-the-art slots and video poker machines, 300 penny slots, table games with friendly dealers, a race and sports book and a poker room outfitted with a self-service bar and flat screen TVs.
Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
No. 2: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - New Jersey
High energy gaming meets classic rock and roll at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The casino floor features 2,115 slot machines and more than 100 different table games, including an Asian Gaming Room with Pai Gow, Baccarat and Asian Poker.
Photo courtesy of Foxwoods Resort Casino
No. 1: Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, Connecticut
One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines – ranging from penny games to $100 minimums – as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world's largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast.
Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play.
The Experts
Steve Bourie
Steve Bourie is the author of the American Casino... Read More
Steve Bourie is the author of the American Casino Guide. Published annually since 1992, it is the number one bestselling book in the U.S. on casino gambling and travel. His YouTube channel has more than 28 million views and he offers a free American Casino Guide app for both Android devices and iPhones/iPads.
G. Douglas Dreisbach
G. Douglas Dreisbach is the publisher of Southern... Read More
G. Douglas Dreisbach is the publisher of Southern & Midwest Gaming and Destinations, a regional gaming and travel magazine offering offering gaming tips, casino reviews, travel recommendations, special offers and more. G&D is considered to be the gaming authority of the region and subscriptions, tips and property reviews are available at GamingandDestinations.com.
Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic
Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic is the Publisher of Casino... Read More
Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic is the Publisher of Casino Player magazine and Strictly Slots magazine. Now in its 32nd year, Casino Player has thrived as America’s most popular gambling magazine. Over the decades, millions of gamblers have enjoyed and benefited from Casino Player’s gaming strategies, as well as its ever-changing lifestyle stories. In 1994, Lisa launched its sister publication, Strictly Slots, the nation’s only magazine written exclusively for slots and video poker players. Lisa is an accomplished director specializing in the gaming industry and has more than 35 years of publishing experience.
