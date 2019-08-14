Help choose the best casinos and casino amenities in the country

Are you feeling lucky?

The popularity of casino gambling has skyrocketed in recent years, with hundreds of casinos in destinations around the nation. According to the Committee for Economic Development, 17 of the 20 largest metropolitan areas in the United States have at least one casino within an hour's drive.

Advertisement

With so many choices for where to place your bets, 10Best needs your help picking the best casinos and casino amenities in the country. Vote for your favorites once per day until voting closes on Monday, September 9 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Casino Hotel

Play and stay at these top casino hotels — Photo courtesy of iStock / rilueda

Whether you're gambling in Las Vegas, Atlantic City or somewhere in between, you not only have a choice of where to place your bets, but also where to lay your head. These 20 casino hotels offer the best of both – top-notch gaming and excellent amenities.

Vote: Best Casino Hotel »

Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas

Vegas isn't the only place to try your luck — Photo courtesy of iStock / rez-art

The United States is home to more than 1,500 casinos – more than any other country on the planet. From coast to coast, gamblers have a huge range of options for where to place their bets, and not just in Las Vegas.

Vote: Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas »

Best Casino Restaurant

Which casino restaurant cooks up the best food? — Photo courtesy of iStock / ClarkandCompany

Gone are the days when eating at a casino meant braving a suspicious buffet. Gaming hot spots across the nation are attracting top culinary talent to a new generation of casino restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining.

Vote: Best Casino Restaurant »

Best Las Vegas Casino

Where do you go to gamble in Sin City? — Photo courtesy of iStock / bluejayphoto

With more than 100 casinos to choose from, it's no wonder Las Vegas has become synonymous with gambling. Sin City is home to some of the country's top gaming establishments, each offering variety, atmosphere and big payouts.

Vote: Best Las Vegas Casino »

Best Las Vegas Show

These 20 shows rank among the best in Vegas — Photo courtesy of iStock / izusek

From Cirque du Soleil to magicians to stand-up comedians, the entertainment options in Las Vegas are second to none and a big part of what makes the city such a popular destination. Who puts on the best show in Sin City?

Vote: Best Las Vegas Show »

Best Players Club

Earn while you play with these casino loyalty programs — Photo courtesy of iStock / Hispanolistic

Loyalty has its perks, and the world of gambling is no exception. While players clubs started out as a way to reward gamblers playing slot machines, they’ve evolved into loyalty programs where players earn rewards for both gambling and spending on hotels, meals and spa treatments as well.

Vote: Best Players Club »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, September 20.