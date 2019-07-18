Why you should travel to beautiful Baja soon

Finding ultimate Cabo bliss at oases like Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

Baja is the stuff dreams are made of – azure waves and silky sands contrasted against the region’s vast stretches of purple peaks and spiky cacti. Warm locals flash some of the biggest smiles around, and the environment seems to be filled with a contagious vibrancy, from the beats escaping through truck windows and open-air patios to the wild flowers and colorful tiles beautifying every scene.

Tour companies like Cabo Adventures take boaters by the distinctive rock formation locally known as El Arco — Photo courtesy of Cabo Adventures

When craving beach therapy, it’s hardly a new idea for travelers to head west toward decadent Mexican destinations like Cabo San Lucas and artsy Todos Santos on the Pacific Ocean side. On the Gulf coast, alongside the Sea of Cortez, there's charming Loreto and La Paz, among other alluring towns.

Cabo, placed at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and accessed by the Los Cabos International Airport, has been a mecca for sun worshippers and party goers from the States for many decades now. And there’s no sign of development slowing down anytime soon.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort mixes indulgence and sophistication in a sensational waterside setting — Photo courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Yet there are quiet oases to be found even in this lively destination, and we can't say enough about the immediate zen found at spots a bit removed from downtown revelry. For supreme relaxation, check into Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort with its own silky beach (and otherworldly beach beds on which to feel ultimate euphoria).

While locals warn against the heat of Baja's summer months – and discourage against visits in September altogether – there are alluring reasons to pause here in most any season. As one example, whale watchers are especially enthusiastic about sightings they're typically treated to in January and February.

Beach beds provide delightful shade from the powerful Mexican sun — Photo courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

At sensational Pueblo Bonito's resort-within-a-resort, The Towers at Pacifica, guests experience added layers of indulgence in the 47 guest rooms and suites with private terraces and access to 24-hour butlers, who seem ready to attend to every need and whim.

Other elevated amenities include an oceanfront VIP Lounge, beachfront dining and drinking spaces, a stunning pool with swim-up bar, an on-site spa and Quivira Golf Club’s epic Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.

Here, oceanfront holes sitting atop dramatic cliffs and dunes seem reason enough to take up golf – and stat. The path from the green to the seventh tee leads to an intriguing old lighthouse, located at kilometer zero (true Land’s End), marking the place where the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean meet.

Enjoy warm and welcoming hospitality, while drinking in the vibrant sounds and sights of the region — Photo courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

The amiable and ever-attentive resort team offers daily activities, from beach yoga and dance lessons to informative tequila tastings and "Hook & Cook" experiences during which guests can catch a fresh breakfast straight from the sea. Just a quick (complimentary) shuttle ride away, you'll find The Market at Quivira, a sleek dining hall ideal for groups with varying culinary cravings.

At LaFrida, the resort's fine dining establishment with opulent decor (inspired by the revered artist herself), you'll find tasty dishes like the mole de olla and Tampico-style petite filet. This restaurant also shows off the exquisite glass hearts (sprinkled throughout the entire property) that come from the resort's glass bottle recycling program – a brilliant scheme that supports local industry while bringing even more beauty for all to enjoy.

Indulge in tacos and ceviche creations featuring fresh-from-the sea delights — Photo courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

When it comes to regional activities, head downtown to the bustling marina for water adventures and sailing tours with companies like Cabo Adventures. Within walking distance of downtown Cabo San Lucas, you'll find two additional Pueblo Bonito Resorts, located right on the vibrant and swimmable Medano Beach, where Cabo was essentially born some 40 years ago. After the sun sets, catch live music at Cabo Wabo Cantina, a nightclub hot spot since 1990.

For nearby road trips, many recommend driving an hour to quaint Todos Santos, a designated pueblo mágico or "magical town." Or travel the 20 miles to San José del Cabo, where you can wander cobblestone streets and watch working artists in action, especially during the popular art walk that takes place every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., between the months of November and June.

Sink into beachside spa treatments at resorts like Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort — Photo courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

In Cabo, you'll quickly fall into deep relaxation as you pause to reflect under clear-skied days and tranquil, wispy-clouded nights. Sure, you can certainly find the party if that's why you've come, but you can also savor rich conversations and the perfect margarita, while cozied around a blazing fire in this paradise you're not-so-secretly tempted to call home.