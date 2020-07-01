Vote for your favorite hotels and resorts across America

Your vote will determine our winners

Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Please check individual hotel websites for the latest updates.

A quick glance at travel expenses from your last trip will likely reveal that one of the biggest line items is accommodation. A hotel is typically a travel necessity, but it's also a whole lot more than just a place to stow your bags, take a shower and catch some ZZZs.

Hotels around the country are competing for travel dollars by offering a variety of amenities and creature comforts, ensuring that your time spent there is an enjoyable and relaxing part of your vacation or business trip. Some have even become destinations in their own right.

So, we need your help with crowning the winners in 15 categories for our sixth annual 10Best Readers' Choice Hotel awards.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best All-Inclusive Resort

Leave money worries at home when you stay at these all-inclusives — Photo courtesy of iStock / borchee

We're not sure which is more appealing: being in a stunningly beautiful place, or not having to think about money once you arrive. The combo of the two is a winning recipe for a relaxing vacation.

Vote: Best All-Inclusive Resort »

Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand

These 20 hotel brands offer wallet-friendly stays — Photo courtesy of iStock / Chinnapong

Hotels are often one of the biggest expenses when it comes to travel, but you shouldn't have to blow through your budget or stay in a drab, personality-less room in order to save. These 20 hotel brands combine affordable rates, lots of amenities and frequent freebies to set the scene for a comfortable and wallet-friendly stay—whether for business or pleasure.

Vote: Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand »

Best Destination Resort

Sometimes a hotel is a destination in its own right — Photo courtesy of iStock / aceshot

Sometimes a hotel is simply a place to lay your head at night, and sometimes it's a destination in its own right. Each of these 20 U.S. resorts, chosen by a panel of 10Best travel experts, is totally travel-worthy, complete with plush accommodations, world-class dining, relaxing spa treatments and a host of indoor and outdoor activities: a complete vacation in a single package.

Vote: Best Destination Resort »

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel

Feel good about protecting the planet with a stay at these eco-friendly properties — Photo courtesy of iStock / Kenishirotie

As Kermit the Frog once said, "It's not easy being green," but these 20 U.S. hotels have gone above and beyond to promote environmental sustainability. Along the way, they've earned certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the U.S. Green Building Council or other industry awards in sustainability.

Vote: Best Eco-Friendly Hotel »

Best Family Resort

These 20 hotels and resorts are kid-approved — Photo courtesy of iStock / Halfpoint

These 20 American resorts cater to families with a host of awesome amenities, including programming just for kids, childproofed rooms (with multiple bedrooms), gourmet dining with child-approved kids' menus and access to such essentials as cribs and baby swings while on the road.

Vote: Best Family Resort »

Best Historic Hotel

Take a step back in time at these 20 historic hotels — Photo courtesy of Mansion on Forsyth Park

In today's travel landscape dotted with sparkling new resorts and ultra-modern skyscraper hotels, a bit of history is often welcome. Each of these classic lodgings – nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a panel of hotel experts – has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place.

Vote: Best Historic Hotel »

Best Hotel Bar

Pull up a stool and order your favorite cocktail at these hotel bars — Photo courtesy of iStock / MaximFesenko

Pull up a stool, and look over our nominees for Best Hotel Bar. These 20 bars win big for their ambiance, stellar mixologists, signature cocktails, food menus and happy hours, and at most of them, you don't have to be a guest to enjoy.

Vote: Best Hotel Bar »

Best Hotel Pool

These 20 hotel pools make a big splash with guests — Photo courtesy of iStock / boonsom

For many travelers, especially during these hot summer months, the quality of a pool can make or break a hotel stay. Book one of these 20 hotels, nominated as having the best hotel pools in the nation, and your stay is sure to be a memorable one.

Vote: Best Hotel Pool »

Best Hotel Restaurant

You don't have to leave the hotel for a good meal, thanks to these restaurants — Photo courtesy of iStock / triocean

Some of America's best restaurants helmed by talented and often award-winning chefs can be found within hotels and resorts from coast to coast.

Vote: Best Hotel Restaurant »

Best Hotel Spa

These hotel spas know how to pamper — Photo courtesy of iStock / Moyo Studio

Turn your vacation dial to "Bliss." Traveling can be stressful, whether you're on vacation or hitting the road for business. If you're in need of a little pampering, you'll find it at these 20 blissful hotel spas, nominated by a panel of hotel and wellness experts for the quality of their facilities, treatments and service.

Vote: Best Hotel Spa »

Best Luxury Hotel Brand

Which luxury hotel brand offers the ultimate stay? — Photo courtesy of iStock / Jovanmandic

Luxury travelers have more choices than ever before when it comes to accommodations. When you book a stay at one of these high-end hotel brands with properties in the U.S., you can expect impeccable service and extreme comfort no matter what city you're staying in.

Best Pet Friendly Hotel

Four-legged family members are welcome at these hotels — Photo courtesy of iStock / NoSystem images

A family vacation isn't complete without your four-legged friends, but finding pet-friendly accommodations isn't always easy. 10Best teamed up with a panel of hotel experts to nominate the 20 top pet-friendly hotels in the U.S.

Vote: Best Pet Friendly Hotel »

Best Romantic Hotel

Turn up the romance with a room at these hotels and resorts — Photo courtesy of iStock / gilaxia

The atmosphere of a hotel can make or break a romantic getaway. These properties offer couples an intimate escape, whether in the heart of a big city or a more rural region, complete with the best modern amenities and bespoke service.

Vote: Best Romantic Hotel »

Best Waterfront Hotel

Waterfront views are just one of the perks at these nominees — Photo courtesy of iStock / borchee

Whether by a lake or the sea, there's something special about vacationing on the waterfront. Nominated by a panel of hotel and travel experts, each of these waterfront properties sets the scene for a memorable and relaxing vacation.

Vote: Best Waterfront Hotel »

Best Wellness Retreat / Resort

These 20 resorts and retreats put the focus on wellness — Photo courtesy of iStock / monkeybusinessimages

Who says vacationing has to be unhealthy? The growing popularity of wellness retreats and resorts in the U.S. is testament to our growing interest in fitness and longevity, even while traveling.

Vote: Best Wellness Retreat / Resort »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10best.com on Friday, August 7.