This cruise will make you want to venture into the midnight sun

Norwegian wood

If sailing into the Nordic midnight sun, past landscapes of unparalleled beauty, is an adventure that appeals to the wanderlust in you, you might consider booking an award-winning cruise for your next vacation. The cruise originates in the picturesque town of Bergen, Norway, an ancient city with deep Viking roots. The city is nestled between towering mountains and one of Europe's largest glaciers. Stroll along the Bryggen wharf and admire the colorful wooden houses that line the waterfront, considered one of the town's most iconic landmarks.



Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona