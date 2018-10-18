This luxury train ride through the Canadian Rockies is the ultimate in fall travel

All aboard

The adventure begins in the cosmopolitan city of Vancouver, where you’ll board the Rocky Mountaineer in celebratory fashion, with waving flags and the sounds of bagpipers to send you off in grand style. It doesn’t take long before the city lights are behind you as you relax in this sleek all-dome fleet and watch the sun rise over the majestic scenery along the Fraser Canyon. This route, "First Passage to the West," is one of dozens offered by the Rocky Mountaineer and one of the most scenic. It travels over the famous Canadian Pacific Railway route, the country’s first transcontinental line which opened in 1885.



Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona