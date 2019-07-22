10 of the best state parks in the Florida Panhandle

From beaches to "mountains," you'll love these natural retreats

Did you know Florida’s as long as it is tall? Well, almost – it’s around 400 miles from Pensacola to St. Augustine and around 470 miles from St. Augustine to Key West.

So why is the Florida Panhandle so overlooked? We’re not sure but we’re not complaining, because that means each of these state parks has more space (and less people!) than many of the parks on the Florida peninsula. So grab your swimsuit and hiking shoes – it’s time for an adventure in the Florida Panhandle!

Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park

Pillows of sand dunes await at St. George Island State Park — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

Who can resist a Florida beach park, especially when the beach has the name "Sugar Hill Beach"? Florida Panhandle sand has a soft, fluffy feel on your feet, but from a distance, these sand dunes look like mounds of sugar, waiting for you to stretch out and relax as you watch the emerald water.

At night, St. George Island lights up with stars. This state park is a stargazer's paradise!

Henderson Beach State Park

Each campsite at Henderson Beach State Park has plenty of tree cover -- and local visitors — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

This hidden-in-plain-sight park has one of the last remaining scraps of coastal dune scrub along the Emerald Coast Parkway‚ and, wow, is it a gem.

Henderson Beach State Park also has some secluded, shady campsites – and the park, while certainly hidden from the everyday hustle and bustle of nearby U.S. 98, is close to restaurants and shops, making it easy to alternate between civilization and beachy backcountry.

Torreya State Park

This Torreya sapling is one of the few remaining after Hurricane Michael in 2018 — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

Aside from being home to the wildly endangered Torreya tree – think "itsy bitsy Christmas tree" that only grows in four counties in the world (three Florida counties and one Georgia county) – Torreya State Park boasts mountains, Florida-style.

Hiking trails lead deep into ravines, making this park an ideal place to practice for people training to hike the Appalachian Trail. It also has a sensational fall color display, an exquisite example of pre-Civil War architecture and crisp, clean (Florida) mountain air.

Grayton Beach State Park

Grayton Beach State Park — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

The sandy beaches you find at Grayton Beach State Park feel more like walking through pillowy flour. The glorious white sand feels unbelievably soft; the water, impossibly sapphire and warm. And – we're gonna say it – it's probably the best beach in the country, if not the world.

Nearby Seaside recreates the quintessential Florida beach town of yesteryear, with a dog-friendly beach (and a dachshund-and-cat logo on almost everything!). If you make it off the beach and over to Seaside, check out the food trucks.

Falling Waters State Park

At Falling Waters State Park, come see the tallest waterfall in Florida from two vantage points. Watch it from on high, where rainwater and spring water combine to fall off the edge of a cliff and plunge into a sinkhole.

Then, follow your ears to the sound of rushing water, where the water collects and then seeps into a labyrinth of underground caves, twisting and turning as it makes its way into the Floridan aquifer. As the sun sets, owls swoop just overhead and, when darkness falls, the skies light up with a million stars.

Natural Bridge Battlefield Historic State Park

The fishing's fantastic at Natural Bridge Battlefield State Park near Tallahassee — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

Looking for a peaceful pond? Natural Bridge Battlefield State Park has two – sort of. These two ponds appear separate, but in reality, they're connected by a river rise: The St. Marks River disappears underground, only to reappear on the other side of this natural bridge.

Bonus: If you're looking to go freshwater fishing in the Florida Panhandle, the north pond has a reputation as a great fishing hole, especially if you're looking to catch Florida black bass, crappie or a striper.

Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park

At Wakulla Springs State Park, take a boat ride down the river — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

While many of the Florida state parks in the panhandle offer tent or RV camping, Wakulla Springs State Park is the only one in the state offering a lodge. That's not the main reason people come to this park, though – many come because it's the largest – and the deepest – freshwater spring in the world.

Once you've had your fill of swimming in a crystal blue spring, take a boat ride down the Wakulla River and ask your captain about the time Hollywood filmed Tarzan and the B-movie classic, Creature From the Black Lagoon, along the river.

Econfina River State Park

Paddle along the Econfina River and you'll see plenty of river cottages -- and probably an otter or two! — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

Want to escape into a primeval paradise? Econfina River State Park fits the bill. While Econfina isn't your typical coastal state park, especially in Florida, it has a serene magic not found in many places. Take a paddle along the Econfina River and lose yourself in the majesty of a blackwater river surrounded by gnarled and ancient trees.

The surface of the Econfina River reflects the large branches of ancient oaks and majestic palms, and the Blue Trail lets you hike the park's unusual coastal ecosystems, with almost 50 hammock islands on view.

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Sunset at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

If you want to camp among the sand dunes and let the waves of the Gulf of Mexico lull you to sleep, this is the Florida Panhandle state park for you. The T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park stretches 20 miles into the Gulf of Mexico, and the water alternates in ribbons of blues and greens, a calm, cool contrast to the blazingly white sand.

We can't say it enough: these beaches are spectacular, and they're going to spoil you for every other beach.

Florida Caverns State Park

Tour the dry air caves at Florida Caverns State Park in the Florida Panhandle — Photo courtesy of Cathy Salustri

Betcha didn't know Florida had dry air caves, did you? At Florida Caverns State Park, you can take a guided tour through these caves on a walkway created during the 1930s. This is one of Florida's oldest state parks, but even before it became a state park, the first Floridians used these caves.

Legend has it the Seminole used dry air caves on the park property while trying to avoid capture by General Andrew Jackson. Jackson and his troops rode over the Seminole as they clustered in a cave, oblivious to the network of caves beneath their horse hooves.

Finally, if you're a fan of bad horror movies – and we're talking so-bad-they're-good horror movies – you may have seen Florida Caverns State Park in Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre. It was filmed inside the caves at this state park near Marianna, Florida.