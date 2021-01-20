Where are the best parks and public spaces in the United States?

A breath of fresh air

Our shared public spaces have become more important than ever in the past year, giving us a place to get outside, get active and breathe the fresh air in a safe and socially distanced way. We're celebrating North America's great public spaces, and we need your help.

Vote for your favorite city parks, public plazas, riverwalks, recreational trails and urban kayaking spots. You can vote once per day, per category until voting closes on Monday, February 15 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best City Park

Which city park tops your list? — Photo courtesy of iStock / zefart

As we continue to social distance, our public outdoor spaces are more important than ever. City parks offer a place to get outdoors, breathe the fresh air and enjoy a sense of community.

Best Public Square

These 20 squares serve as city gathering places — Photo courtesy of M. Fischetti / ©VISIT PHILADELPHIA

In cities throughout the world, communities often center on public squares. These outdoor living rooms continue to play an important role as gathering places and event grounds in cities across the United States.

Best Recreational Trail

Hike, bike and skate these 20 recreational trails — Photo courtesy of iStock / jonathange

This period of social distancing has many people looking for ways to get active in the great outdoors. Thanks to an ever-growing network of recreational trails across the country, staying active is easier than ever.

Best Riverwalk

These cities make excellent use of their riverfronts — Photo courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee

In recent decades, cities across the United States have been revitalizing their riverfronts, transforming them into vibrant spaces for outdoor recreation, nightlife, cultural activity and scenic views.

Best Urban Kayaking Spot

Grab a paddle in one of these 20 cities — Photo courtesy of iStock / RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

You don’t have to leave the city to enjoy a day out on the water, at least not with these 20 urban waterways. Urban kayaking offers an unexpected way to get active in the outdoors while seeing a destination from a new perspective. What’s your favorite place to go urban kayaking?

