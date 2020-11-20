Hit the slopes at the best places to ski in North America

The best resorts and amenities for winter fun

As winter approaches, 10Best set out to find the best places to enjoy skiing and snowboarding in North America. More specifically, we asked our readers to vote for their favorite ski hotels and resorts, ski towns, on-mountain restaurants, places to enjoy an apres-ski treat and go cross-country skiing. After four weeks of voting, the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners.

Best Ski Resort: Sunshine Village in Banff, Alberta

Ride Canada's only heated chairlift at this winning resort — Photo courtesy of Sunshine Village

Skiers and snowboarders at Sunshine Village in Banff are treated to Canada’s only heated chairlift. The resort’s three mountains – Goat’s Eye, Lookout and Mount Standish – offer more than 3,500 acres of skiable terrain.

Best Cross-Country Ski Resort: Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado

This is the third straight win for Devil's Thumb Ranch — Photo courtesy of Devil's Thumb Ranch

Nearly 120 kilometers of groomed trails at the base of Colorado's continental divide make Devil's Thumb Ranch a favorite for skate or classic cross-country skiing. Beginners can sign up for private or group lessons, while more advanced skiers can push themselves in advanced technique clinics.

Best Ski Town: North Conway, New Hampshire

Enjoy the winter splendor of the White Mountains from this winning town — Photo courtesy of WiseguyCreative.com

Nestled within the scenic White Mountains of New Hampshire, North Conway sits within a half-hour drive of more than a dozen alpine and Nordic ski resorts. Visitors off the slopes can explore the town's pastel-hued Victorian architecture oozing New England charm.

The Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center makes for an excellent rest-day diversion.

Best On-Mountain Restaurant: Whitehorn Bistro in Lake Louise, Alberta

Winning restaurant is known for their signature burger served with amazing mountain views — Photo courtesy of Lake Louise Ski Resort

Whitehorn Bistro, located at 6,700 feet above sea level, offers upscale food in a comfortable environment paired with stellar views. Some of the restaurant's signature dishes include seafood chowder, cheese fondue, and a Whitehorn burger.

Best Ski Hotel: Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colorado

Find this winning hotel at the base of Snowmass near downtown Aspen — Photo courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

The Viceroy Snowmass, situated near downtown Aspen in the heart of Snowmass Base Village, offers ski-in, ski-out luxury lodging with amenities like a heated pool, spa pools, three on-site restaurants, full-service spa, fitness center and free shared transportation to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.

In-room offerings such as pillow-top mattresses, gas fireplaces and soaking tubs set the scene for a perfect winter vacation.

Best Après-Ski Bar: Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

This is the third win for Double Diamond Bar — Photo courtesy of Double Diamonds Bar

A true late night party spot in Steamboat Springs, Double Diamonds Bar is known for mixing some of the least expensive après-ski drinks in town. Brats and sandwiches satisfy hunger, and there’s a dance floor, perfect for late night antics just across the street from the mountain base shuttle stop.

Congratulations to all our ski and snowboarding winners.