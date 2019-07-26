The best races, rodeos, car attractions and air shows in the country

Readers crowned the best high octane events and venues in North America

This summer, we're celebrating all things high octane with a search for the best motorsports races, NASCAR tracks, car shows and attractions, air shows and rodeos in North America. To help us crown our winners, we asked 10Best readers to vote for their favorite events and attractions.

After four weeks of voting, the results are in. Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best Air Show: Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Mich.

Winning show takes place over July 4th weekend — Photo courtesy of Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

This mid-summer event in Michigan is an air show and balloon festival rolled into one – the largest Fourth of July air show in the country. For five days, spectators enjoy air shows of military and civilian aircraft, a twilight and night air show (among the largest in the world), fireworks, concerts and hot air balloon launches.

Best Attraction for Car Lovers: Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions

Classic cars star at this winning event — Photo courtesy of Barrett-Jackson Classic Car Auction

Even if you’re not in the market for a classic car, the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction is a must for car lovers who get to see hundreds of high-end autos on the auction block at their events around the country each year. There’s a bit of everything, from prewar classics and American muscle cars to souped-up hot rods and exotic vehicles, and the bidding makes for excellent people-watching.

Best Car Show: Back to the 50's in St. Paul

This is the third win for Back to the 50's — Photo courtesy of John Markovich

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul hosts Back To The 50's each summer – a celebration of hot rods, customs and classics with nearly 12,000 registered vehicles. The event also includes live 50's music, a flyover and a gigantic swap meet, as well as activities and games for kids and 'tweens.

Best Motorsports Race: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in Sebring, Fla.

This endurance race is one of the biggest on the IMSA circuit — Photo courtesy of Brian Cleary/Getty Images

Sebring International Raceway was originally an Air Force training base during World War II, but in the post-war years, the base was bought from the U.S. government and transformed into the cathedral of American endurance racing that it is today. Sebring hosts a twelve-hour event in March that serves as one of the benchmark races to determine who has what it takes to win the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Best NASCAR Track: Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio

The Big E is one of the world's top clay tracks — Photo courtesy of Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Ohio's Eldora Speedway, nicknamed "The Big E," was purchased by NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart in 2004. Today, the historic half-mile clay racing oval features a video board over turn two and luxury suites atop turn three. In addition to hosting the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the track also hosts The Kings Royal, one of the biggest sprint car races in the country.

Best Rodeo: Pendleton Round-Up in Pendleton, Ore.

Oregon rodeo is more than 100 years old — Photo courtesy of Jenn Byrne / Pendleton Round-Up

At the heart of the Pendleton Round-Up’s week-long schedule of events is the rodeo with events like bareback bronc, saddle bronc, bull riding, steer roping, team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling. Festival goers also enjoy Tipi Village, a parade through Pendleton, live music and other family-friendly entertainment.

