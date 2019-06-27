Get closer to wildlife than you ever imagined on this safari

10 reasons to go to Thanda

Making eye contact with a giraffe, watching an elephant dip its tusk into a watering hole or simply waiting, patiently, as a curious rhino decides whether or not they should take a step or two closer – this is what day-to-day life is like at Thanda Safari. A dream vacation for many, going on safari can involve years of saving, research and planning.

Giraffe sighting — Photo courtesy of Thanda Safari

Thanda Safari is a private game reserve located in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal. The reserve is a three-hour drive from King Shaka International Airport in Durban. Guides lead two daily game drives, one in the early morning and one in the late afternoon. The Big Five (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and buffalo) are a must-see for many guests, but they’re only a handful of the varied wildlife that call the reserve home.

Thanda Safari Lodge — Photo courtesy of Thanda Safari

There are three main types of accommodations for guests to choose from. The nine rooms at Thanda Safari Lodge come with a private plunge pool. With a ping pong table, pool and five bedrooms, Villa iZulu can be a good fit for families. The Thanda Tented Camp features 15 tents with electricity and bathrooms, some of which, sport bathtubs. Rates start at $315 a night (based on double occupancy), and that includes game drives and meals.

For those interested in volunteering and having opportunities to view wildlife, Ulwazi offers simple, but clean and comfortable rooms with private bathrooms. A one-week stay including meals starts at $714.

From wildlife-studded game drives and photography lessons, to tracking cheetahs and elephants, here are the 10 best things to do during your South African safari.

Come prepared

Game drive — Photo courtesy of Christian Sperka

Some simple additions to your packing list will help improve the comfort and safety of your safari experience. The sun is strong in KwaZulu-Natal; sunblock, a hat and sunglasses will be part of your daily wardrobe.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a good camera, do it well in advance of the trip, so you have time to practice and get a feel for how it works. If your camera doesn’t have a good zoom, it’s worth bringing along binoculars as well.

Hiking boots are nice to have, but closed-toe shoes like sneakers will suffice. For those who strive to pack light, laundry is included in the rate at Thanda Safari Lodge and Villa iZulu.

KwaZulu-Natal is considered a low risk malaria area, but it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor before your visit. (Bug spray and sunscreen are provided for guest use at Thanda Safari Lodge, Villa iZulu, and Thanda Tented Camp.)

Photography lesson

Get photography tips from a professional — Photo courtesy of Christian Sperka

Whether you’ve arrived with a backpack full of camera gear or just a smartphone, sign up for the complimentary photography lesson with safari guide and photographer Christian Sperka. The first 30 minutes or so of the two-hour class offer tips on shooting with your phone.

The rest of the instruction focuses on understanding your camera, its settings and how to capture the best pictures. Take the class as close as possible to the beginning of your stay for the most payoff.

Book a day in the Green Mamba

Green Mamba coffee service — Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

In addition to teaching photography skills, Sperka guides game drives aboard what’s called the Green Mamba. The converted Land Rover Defender 130 is loaded with perks for photographers, including padded floors (to make shooting on your knees more comfortable), storage boxes for photo equipment and beanbags to help steady shots.

But you don’t have to be a photographer to appreciate the tricked-out safari wheels. Along with a Nespresso machine and Martini bar, the Green Mamba has Wi-Fi and multiple USB ports. Hats, earmuffs and blankets come in handy during cooler weather.

Cheetah tracking

Resident cheetahs — Photo courtesy of Thanda Safari

Once widespread in Africa and Asia, less than 7,000 cheetahs are believed to remain in the wild, and many wildlife experts fear they are on their way to extinction. Thanda Safari is home to five cheetahs. With the help of telemetry tracking, the wildlife team monitors their health on a daily basis.

Every cheetah wears a collar that emits a low-range frequency, similar to a radio frequency. Aboard a safari vehicle, guests learn how the tracking process works before taking the equipment in hand and attempting to locate one of the reserve’s more famous residents for themselves.

Elephant tracking

Elephants in the road — Photo courtesy of Thanda Safari

Telemetry tracking can involve a bit of trial and error when honing in on a signal. Unlike the cheetahs, elephant tracking is done with GPS assistance. And since elephants travel in a herd, only one animal needs to wear a transmitter.

Although GPS technology is utilized, guides and guests both need to work at sightings. Elephants have a knack for easily disappearing among trees. Quick on their feet, elephants can also make their way to areas not accessible by safari vehicles.

Learn about the Zulu people

In the footsteps of the Zulu community visit — Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

Guests are encouraged to learn about the Zulu people who call the neighboring communities home. Many Thanda staff are Zulu and are happy to answer questions about their culture.

In between game drives, guests can take part in home visits in Zulu villages and excursions to local schools to meet and talk with students. Thanda also leads an education and HIV/AIDS awareness program called Star for Life in more than 100 schools in South Africa and Namibia.

Schedule a day to sleep in

Sweet dreams — Photo courtesy of Thanda Safari

With so many animals to spot, it’s understandable to want to take advantage of every minute and race to see it all. It’s okay to take a day off. Really, it is. Even when you’re getting to bed at a decent hour, 5:30 am wake-up calls can be exhausting.

Pick a morning to sleep in, enjoy breakfast and take everything in. All accommodations have pools and animal viewing areas.

Cruise with hippos and crocodiles

Close encounters with hippos — Photo courtesy of Christian Sperka

If you’re open to a day trip, consider the St. Lucia Estuary. About a 90-minute drive, hippos, crocodiles and a variety of birdlife are the stars of the show here. When you arrive, you’ll hop aboard a small boat to cruise the St. Lucia Estuary for a closer look. Rangers provide commentary and answer questions. Transfers can be arranged if you don’t have a rental car.

Rhino tracking and monitoring

Black rhino — Photo courtesy of Christian Sperka

Thanda Safari has a dedicated Rhino Monitoring Team that locates and records data on their black and white rhino population on a daily basis. Poached for their horns, rhinos are threatened with extinction. Rhino horns are made of keratin and are in high demand on the black market. Along with being a status symbol of sorts, there’s a strong belief the horns have medicinal value, though little evidence supports the idea.

Monitors, along with specially trained guides, lead adventuresome guests on foot through the bush to track rhinos. As you walk, along with learning how to read tracks and locate animals, guides teach hikers about insects and birdlife. In late summer/early winter, grasses can reach shoulder height; pants, long-sleeve shirts and good walking shoes help provide protection from prickly plants, ticks and other insects.

Rhino darting

Sleeping giant — Photo courtesy of Christian Sperka

Going on safari is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most travelers, but participating in a rhino darting is something very few people will ever have the opportunity to witness or be a part of. At Thanda Safari, rhinos’ horns are removed in an effort to dissuade would-be poachers and to reduce the potential reward gained through illegal sales. The removal is not permanent. Rhino horns grow back, much like finger nails,

To carry out the procedure, rhinos are sedated using a dart shot by a veterinarian from a helicopter. Once the rhino is safely anesthetized, guests are allowed to get close to the gentle, sleeping giant and observe while the wildlife team works. The nearly $2,000 cost to dehorn a rhino is divided equally among the number of guests taking part in the experience.