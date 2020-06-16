Do you know all 50 state birds (plus the official bird of D.C.)?

Photo courtesy of iStock / MelodyanneM Find out which bird represents your state Do you know your state bird? What about the other states? They each have a bird that symbolizes an aspect of that place's spirit. So keep an eye out in your backyard for these famous birds! Birdwatching is not only a calming activity, but a practice in connecting with nature and observing its beautiful gifts.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Andrew_Howe Alabama - Yellowhammer The yellowhammer, also known as the northern flicker, is part of the woodpecker family, but unlike most woodpeckers, this bird actually migrates. It became Alabama's state bird in 1927, and was nicknamed the yellowhammer after the grey-and-yellow uniforms that soldiers from Alabama wore during the Civil War.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Gareth Nixon Alaska - Willow ptarmigan The willow ptarmigan is a master of disguise. It changes the color of its feathers to white during the winter (to match the snow) and light brown in the summer months (to blend in with the ground). It's a ground-dwelling bird that can be found in the Alaskan tundra. The willow ptarmigan was chosen by Alaskan school children to be the state's official bird.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / JeffGoulden Arizona - Cactus wren One of the most celebrated plants in Arizona is the cactus, and more specifically, the saguaro cactus, which can be found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert. So it's fitting that the cactus wren represents the state. As the name suggests, cactus wren make their homes in cacti throughout the Southwest and Mexico.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / SteveByland Arkansas - Mockingbird The mockingbird is known for its ability to mimic other sounds, from nature and from urban and suburban environments. It's also been known to repeat the songs of other birds, bugs, frogs and even car alarms. In fact, a single mockingbird can sing up to 200 different songs. It became the state bird of Arkansas in 1929.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / yhelfman California - California quail A short, plump bird, the California quail is known among hunters as prized game. Their gray and brown feathers and unique markings are among their notable features, but it's the feathers protruding from their forehead that make them easy to recognize. They spend most of their time living on the ground, nesting in hollows covered by leaves.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / creighton359 Colorado - Lark bunting The lark bunting seems like a humble bird, with its black feathers and white markings on the wings. But the male's courtship performance is a spectacular sight. They fly up from the grassy plains where they live while singing a beautiful song.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / photographybyJHWilliams Connecticut - American robin The red-breasted American robin was named by early colonists in remembrance of the similarly marked robins found in England. Even though the species are not closely related, the name stuck. It became Connecticut's state bird in 1943.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / tracielouise Delaware - Delaware Blue Hen The state's history with the Blue Hen begins during the Revolutionary War. Fighting roosters was a popular activity during that time, and because of the Blue Hen's ability to fight, the bird became a popular political symbol. A company of Delaware soldiers earned the nicknames "The Blue Hen's Chickens" or "Sons of the Blue Hen" because of their bravery.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / stanley45 District of Columbia - Wood thrush This bird may be small but sings very loudly. The wood thrush became the symbol for our nation's capital in 1967. They live in the forests of the eastern United States.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / blightylad-infocus Florida - Northern mockingbird Mockingbirds are generally migratory birds, but the ones in Florida stay year-round. The mockingbird, known for its varied playlist of around 200 different songs, tends to sing all night long, especially in the spring when they're looking for a mate. 10BEST Around the world in 50 dogs: Incredible international breeds 10BEST Around the world in 50 dogs: Incredible international breeds

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / michaelmill Georgia - Brown thrasher The brown thrasher can grow up to a foot long with the bulk of that length coming from its tail. It was originally selected to be Georgia's state bird in 1935, but it wasn't designated by the state's legislature until 1970.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / BackyardProduction Hawaii - Nene (Hawaiian goose) The nene is endemic to the Hawaiian Islands. Unlike its goose cousins that have webbed feet, the nene has claw-like feet, an adaptation that allows it to walk along the island's rough lava rock terrain.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / John Morrison Idaho - Mountain bluebird The mountain bluebird can be found living in the mountains of Idaho, but they also live in other vast, open spaces in the American West. Males are a vibrant sky blue while females are more gray with a bit of blue on the wings and tail.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / outtakes Illinois - Northern cardinal The northern cardinal was selected to be the Illinois state bird in 1929 after school children voted for which bird would become their state's winged representative. Cardinals are easy to spot, especially the males who are bright red all over (except for a little black patch on their face).

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / David Arment Indiana - Northern cardinal Cardinals back to back? Yes! Seven states, including Indiana, have actually designated the cardinal as their official state bird! They're called cardinals because they reminded early American settlers of the red robes that Catholic cardinals wear.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / PaulReevesPhotography Iowa - Eastern goldfinch Also known as the wild canary or American goldfinch, the Eastern goldfinch was named Iowa's official state bird in 1933. The males are bright yellow with black and white wings while the females are more of a gray and pale yellow.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / SteveByland Kansas - Western meadowlark The Western meadowlark became the official state bird of Kansas after 121,000 school children voted for it. The bird's symbolic status was made official in 1937. Its yellow breast and black v-neck make it an easy bird to spot.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / BirdImages Kentucky - Northern cardinal Kentucky is one of seven states that have named the cardinal as their official state bird. It was selected by Kentucky because it's native to the state.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / DurkTalsma Louisiana - Brown pelican It's fitting that the brown pelican is Louisiana's official state bird considering it's nicknamed "the Pelican State." This bird also appears on the state's flag and their official seal.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / michaelmill Maine - Black-capped chickadee The black-capped chickadee may be a tiny bird but it isn't shy; it's a very social bird with lots of energy. Even though winters in Maine can get quite cold, the black-capped chickadee doesn't migrate. They stay in Maine year-round.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / pchoui Maryland - Baltimore oriole You may recognize the oriole from Baltimore's Major League Baseball team, or perhaps from the Maryland state flag. The iconic bird, with its vibrant yellow breast and black head and wings, is native to the region. It was deemed the official state bird in 1947.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Nataba Massachusetts - Black-capped chickadee The black-capped chickadee gets its name from its cheerful song, which sounds like it's saying "chick-adee-dee-dee." It was designated the state bird by the Massachusetts legislature in 1941. It's also the state bird of Maine.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / PhotosByMSA Michigan - American robin In 1931, Michigan named the robin their state bird because they considered it to be "the best known and best loved of all the birds in the State of Michigan."

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / BrianLasenby Minnesota - Common loon The common loon has a name that's as unusual as its appearance. They have red eyes and bodies built for swimming and diving. The call of the common loon is also ghostly and otherworldly. 10BEST Everything you want to know about heirloom tomatoes 10BEST Everything you want to know about heirloom tomatoes

Photo courtesy of Getty Image / BrianLasenby Mississippi - Northern mockingbird Most people who have experienced the calls of a mockingbird in the middle of the night are not fans, but for people in Mississippi – as well as Arkansas, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee – this loud and chatty bird is a state symbol.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / SteveByland Missouri - Eastern bluebird Both Missouri and New York chose the eastern bluebird as their state bird, but in Missouri they were chosen because they're seen as a "symbol of happiness." It's fitting since their song sounds like they're saying "cheer-cheeryup."

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / kahj19 Montana - Western meadowlark The Western meadowlark is commonly seen in the western plains. This songbird forages on the ground for bugs and seeds, and creates nests woven from grass.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / drferry Nebraska - Western meadowlark Since meadowlarks are seen so frequently in the West, it's fitting that Nebraska's state bird is also the Western meadowlark. Adopted as the official state bird in 1929, the Western meadowlark has a bright yellow breast with a black "V."

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Wildpix645 Nevada - Mountain bluebird Mountain bluebirds are protected under the federal migratory bird treaty act as well as Nevada state law. These gorgeous birds can be found at higher elevations in the summertime and in the lowlands and desert in the winter.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Carol Hamilton New Hampshire - Purple finch Though they're called "purple finch," the feathers of New Hampshire's state bird are closer to reddish pink. For males, their coloring is darker at their head, with a gradient fade to white across their chest and dark red wine coloring on their wings.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / JeffGoulden New Jersey - Eastern goldfinch Just like Iowa, New Jersey has designated the Eastern goldfinch as its official state bird. Living in "the Garden State," the Eastern goldfinch gets plenty of seeds and flowers to eat.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / ca2hill New Mexico - Greater roadrunner "Looney Tunes" made the greater roadrunner famous, but the real-life version of this roadrunner looks a lot different. Coming in at about 24 inches tall, the nimble and lanky bird can run up to 15 miles per hour.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / stanley45 New York - Bluebird The bluebird became New York's official state bird in 1970, 20 years after their numbers were considered low. In recent decades, the bluebird population has made a comeback and can be found in different eastern habitats from forests to farmland.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Lynnae_Lowe North Carolina - Northern cardinal Considered to be America's favorite "backyard bird," the cardinal is chosen pretty frequently as a state bird. Found abundantly throughout the Southeastern states, they are an official symbol for North Carolina – and have been since 1943.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / outtakes North Dakota - Western meadowlark From behind, the Western meadowlark blends in with the grassy plains, thanks to its brown spotted feathers. But in the front, North Dakota's state bird has a bright yellow chest – usually the only splash of color that enables birdwatchers to spot this little bird. 10BEST 50 states, 50 books: Travel the country with these evocative reads 10BEST 50 states, 50 books: Travel the country with these evocative reads

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / mirceax Ohio - Northern cardinal Cardinals weren't a common sight in Ohio before the 19th century due to the thick forests throughout the state, a habitat that didn't suit the needs of this vibrant bird. But by the late 19th century, Ohio's diverse landscape changed to woodlands and open plains (thanks to established farmlands) and helped the cardinal population in the state flourish. The cardinal became Ohio's official state bird in 1933.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / danielwilson Oklahoma - Scissor-tailed flycatcher The true beauty of the scissor-tailed flycatcher can be most enjoyed when they're in flight. Their shoulders have a splash of orange against a white and gray body, and their tail is forked almost like a whale's tail fin.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / rancho_runner Oregon - Western meadowlark Since Oregon's landscapes are greatly diverse, you'll likely see the Western meadowlark in the state's more open spaces found in western Oregon.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / R_Koopmans Pennsylvania - Ruffed grouse The ruffed grouse almost looks like a chicken with its round body and small head and beak. And its speckled feathers help it blend into the forests of Pennsylvania. The ruffed grouse is important to Pennsylvania state history, as it served as a reliable food source for settlers when they first arrived.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / georgeclerk Rhode Island - Rhode Island Red chicken Both Delaware and Rhode Island have domesticated birds as their official state bird. In the case of Rhode Island, it's the Rhode Island Red chicken, which can lay anywhere from 200 to 300 eggs per year.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / momnjax South Carolina - Carolina Wren The Carolina wren may be a small bird, but it's very loud and chatty. A unique aspect about the Carolina wren's mating habits is that they tend to be monogamous. Many Carolina wrens stay together for years and both parents work to feed their chicks.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Jmrocek South Dakota - Ring-necked pheasant Though the ring-necked pheasant is the state bird of South Dakota, it's not a native species of North America. The bird was introduced from China in 1898. It's easily recognizable due to its colorful head and white ring around its neck.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / passion4nature Tennessee - Mockingbird Yet another state that has chosen the incredibly loud mockingbird. The number of states who have chosen this species is a testament to the bird's resilience and hardiness, and how it can thrive in different parts of the country.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / passion4nature Texas - Mockingbird Don't worry – this is the last state on this list that has declared the mockingbird as its official state bird. Its scientific name Mimus polyglottos, meaning "many-tongued mimic," is a perfect description for a bird that can memorize up to 200 songs and sing at all hours of the night.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Gary Gray Utah - California gull Though it's called the California gull, this bird is actually the state bird of Utah. You might associate it with the beach, but even though Utah doesn't have an ocean coast, it does have large bodies of water such as the Great Salt Lake near Salt Lake City. In 1848, these seagulls became local heroes by eating the Rocky Mountain crickets that were destroying local crops. The California gull became Utah's state bird in 1955.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Wendy/Jeff Sparks/Torquemada Vermont - Hermit thrush The beloved hermit thrush of Vermont is a small bird with a beautiful, fluttery song which has earned it the nickname "nightingale." They can be found in Vermont from April through October and they migrate south during the winter months.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / chas53 Virginia - Northern cardinal It's not hard to see why the cardinal is one of the most commonly designated official state birds. It's exciting to see such a vibrant and energetic bird in the wild. Its prevalence throughout the United States shows us how resilient to the elements these birds can be. They're able to withstand hot summers and snowy, cold winters.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / BrianLasenby Washington - Willow goldfinch You may notice that this goldfinch looks a lot like the Eastern goldfinch, the state bird of Iowa and New Jersey. You would be correct! The willow goldfinch is also the American goldfinch, a.k.a. Eastern goldfinch. It's just a matter of semantics – the bird is referred to as the willow goldfinch in Washington, and it's the Eastern goldfinch in Iowa and New Jersey. 10BEST It's unreal how these national parks have transformed over the years 10BEST It's unreal how these national parks have transformed over the years

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / flySnow West Virginia - Northern cardinal Cardinals' behavior is just as showy as their appearance. Usually, birds sing as a way to call out for a mate, which is true for the cardinal, but males also sing to defend their nesting territory.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Ogphoto Wisconsin - Robin Like many states, the robin was selected as Wisconsin's state bird in the 1920s through a statewide survey of school children. However, it wasn't until 1949 when the state legislature made the declaration official.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / 6381380 Wyoming - Western meadowlark Unlike many states who have their legislature officially designate birds as a state symbol, Wyoming has only "specified" the Western meadowlark as their state bird. Regardless, the meadowlark is loved by Wyoming because the bird helps control harmful insect populations, and they have a lovely birdsong.

Advertisement