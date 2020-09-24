You can scuba dive in these 10 national parks

Photo courtesy of National Park Service America the Beautiful from a new perspective When we think of national parks, we often envision the land – Half Dome in Yosemite, Old Faithful in Yellowstone, Cadillac Mountain in Acadia or the Grand Canyon. With so much to see on solid ground, it can be easy to forget that the National Park Service protects millions of acres of submerged parkland as well. We asked PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Chief Brand Officer Kristin Valette-Wirth to recommend some of her favorite places to scuba dive in the national parks. Here’s what she had to say.

Photo courtesy of ©PADI Channel Islands National Park, California Kelp forests and sea caves make for extraordinary diving within Channel Islands National Park, particularly around Santa Barbara, Anacapa and eastern Santa Cruz Islands. Expect to see a host of marine life, including sea lions, bat rays and sea bass. "Living in Southern California, I am fortunate to have the Channel Islands just a short boat ride away," says Valette-Wirth. "The giant kelp forests in their waters provide a unique dive setting unlike anywhere else on the planet. Sun rays shimmering through towering kelp provide an awe-inspiring ambiance. And the rocky reefs teeming with life – sea lions, lobsters, sea bass and a plethora of other fish – offer unforgettable experiences I never tire of."

Photo courtesy of National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina “For history lovers and explorers, one of the most unique diving opportunities is the ability to dive the Graveyard of the Atlantic off of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where more than 600 ships have sunk since 1526," suggests Valette-Wirth. "Not all these wrecks are dive-able but many are. Divers can explore U-boats, tankers, freighters, Civil War wrecks, sailing ships, artificial reefs, fishing vessels, among others, to get a unique perspective of these waters’ robust history."

Photo courtesy of Annie Crawley San Juan Island National Historical Park, Washington The United States and Great Britain nearly came to blows over claims to these islands in Puget Sound. While the park is best known for the remnants of military facilities, there’s plenty more just beneath the water’s surface. “The chilly waters of the San Juan Islands offer incredible underwater biodiversity. Divers can swim through kelp forests to encounter nudibranchs, giant Pacific octopuses and wolf eels. Puget Sound king crabs, plumose sea anemones and sea stars scatter across the seascape, and sea lions and seals offer a topside spectacle between dives," says Valette-Wirth.

Photo courtesy of ©PADI Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park, Hawaii This national park property on the Kona Coast of the Big Island was established to protect and interpret the ancient fishponds built by early Hawaiians. “Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park’s offshore lava tubes and clear water teeming with life – from reef fish and turtles to pelagic manta rays and sharks – draw divers from near and far,” explains Valette-Wirth.

Photo courtesy of National Park Service Isle Royale National Park, Michigan The waters of Lake Superior surrounding Isla Royale are home to 10 shipwrecks, each wonderfully preserved by the cold water. Options include everything from passenger steamers to bulk freighters. “If you’re not used to diving cold waters, the PADI Dry Suit Diver course will prepare you to dive in a dry suit, which is recommended year-round,” suggests Valette-Wirth.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller / National Park Service Virgin Islands National Park and Virgin Islands Coral Reef Monument The biggest problem for divers in the U.S. Virgin Islands is deciding where to dive first. The Trunk Bay Underwater Trail was among the first of its kind in the world. A variety of protected bays offer plenty for snorkelers to enjoy as well. “Spectacular dive sites are scattered throughout the islands,” says Valette-Wirth, “ranging from protected shallow bays and reefs to drift dives and wrecks. St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix all offer unique experiences to excited divers of all experience levels and interests.”

Photo courtesy of Shaun Wolfe / National Park Service Biscayne National Park, Florida “Abundant sea life, shallow waters and easy access from Miami make Biscayne National Park an ideal location for beginning divers and families,” says Valette-Wirth. The park protects miles of coral reefs and shipwrecks – a habitat for more than 600 species of tropical fish. The park borders the popular John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and offers a quieter alternative.

Photo courtesy of Jacob W. Frank / National Park Service Glacier National Park, Montana When you think of Montana’s Glacier National Park, you probably imagine snowy mountain peaks, alpine meadows and turquoise lakes. What you probably don’t imagine is spending some time underwater. “Divers (with experience diving at high altitude and in cold waters) can discover submerged trees, underwater geology and wrecks, including a 100-foot stern paddle-wheeler,” says Valette-Wirth. 10Best 10 incredible views to see in U.S. national parks 10BEST 10 incredible views to see in U.S. national parks

Photo courtesy of iStock / orava Acadia National Park, Maine Geological forces have been shaping this Maine park’s landscape for some 500 million years. “Acadia National Park’s topography continues below the surface, covered in mussels, barnacles, anemones, sea urchins and sponges for divers to encounter,” says Valette-Wirth. “Divers of all experience levels can do a shore dive in Somes Sound, the only fjord found on the east coast of the United States.”

Photo courtesy of ©PADI How to get started If you're interested in learning how to dive in America's National Parks, contact your local PADI dive center. During these times of social distancing, it's even possible to begin a certification course from home thanks to PADI eLearning.

Advertisement