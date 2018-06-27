Vote now: Help choose the best high-octane events and venues

Choose your favorite races, rodeos, car shows, air shows and race tracks

This summer, we're celebrating all things high-octane with a search for the best motorsports races, NASCAR tracks, car shows, air shows and rodeos. To help us crown our winners, we need you to rock the vote by choosing your favorites daily. Voting wraps up on Monday, July 23 at noon ET, and the winners will be announced on August 3.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Air Show

You don't have to be an aviation enthusiast to enjoy the action of an air show — Photo courtesy of iStock / fotoVoyager

From late spring through mid-autumn, skies across the United States play host to some of summer's highest octane events: air shows.

Attending one of these 20 American air shows, a selection of the best in the nation, lets aviation enthusiasts get up close to a variety of flying machines while watching stunt teams and pilots show off their skills high in the sky. And you don't have to be an enthusiast to have a good time.

Vote: Best Air Show »

Best Car Show

Our nominees for Best Car Show celebrate modern marvels and vintage cars alike — Photo courtesy of iStock / ake1150sb

Some auto shows look to the past in celebration of classic cars, while others set their sights on the future with cutting-edge technology and the latest reveals. Hundreds of these events take place across the nation each year, and we want to find the best.

Vote: Best Car Show »

Best Motorsports Race

Which of these motorsports events gets your heart racing? — Photo courtesy of iStock / IvanZivkovic

From F1 and NASCAR to IndyCar and endurance racing, motorsports offer high octane thrills in spades, as drivers push themselves and their vehicles to the limits. High speeds, tight corners and cars just inches apart trying to overtake the competition combine to create a nail-biting experience where high-speed crashes aren’t uncommon.

Vote: Best Motorsports Race »

Best NASCAR Track

NASCAR hosts races at 30 venues across the nation — Photo courtesy of iStock / Onfokus

For many racing enthusiasts, attending a NASCAR race is a bucket list event. The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are hosted on 30 tracks scattered across the country; which is your favorite?

Vote: Best NASCAR Track »

Best Rodeo

Rodeo cowgirls and cowboys compete in several events related to cattle herding — Photo courtesy of iStock / THEPALMER

The professional sport of rodeo was born from real cattle herding practices of Spain, Australia and the Americas. Today, these tests of skill and speed are most closely associated with the American West, though rodeo events are hosted throughout the continent.

Vote: Best Rodeo »

You can vote once per day in each category, and don't forget to visit 10Best.com on Friday, August 3 to see which events and venues won your vote.