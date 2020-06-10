Where do you go to satisfy your need for speed? Vote now!

Help us crown the nation's top high octane events and venues

Note from 10Best: Some of these events have been canceled or postponed for 2020. While not all of us are ready to pack our suitcases and head out on our next adventures quite yet, we'll keep supporting the destinations and events that inspire us in the meantime.

It's summertime, and that means we're celebrating all things high octane with a search for the best motorsports races, NASCAR tracks, car shows and attractions, air shows and rodeos in the country. A panel of industry experts helped 10Best editors choose the nominees, and now it's your turn to vote your favorites to victory. Voting wraps up on Monday, July 6 at noon ET, and the winners will be announced on Friday, July 17.

Best Air Show

You don't have to be an aviation enthusiast to enjoy these aerial shows — Photo courtesy of iStock / fotoVoyager

From late spring through mid-autumn, skies across the United States play host to some of summer's highest octane events: air shows. Attending one of these 20 American air shows – a selection of the best in the nation – lets aviation enthusiasts get up close to a variety of flying machines while watching stunt teams and pilots show off their skills high in the sky. And you don't have to be an enthusiast to have a good time either.

Best Attraction for Car Lovers

These attractions and experiences are custom-made for car geeks — Photo courtesy of iStock / TPopova

If you’re a car geek, the USA is packed with places that celebrate these marvels of engineering. From car museums and factory tours to behind-the-wheel driving experiences and live auctions, these 20 attractions should be on every automobile fanatic's bucket list.

Best Car Show

Our nominees for Best Car Show celebrate modern marvels and vintage cars alike — Photo courtesy of iStock / shardydmd

Some auto shows look to the past in celebration of classic cars, while others set their sights on the future with cutting edge technology and the latest reveals. Hundreds of these events take place across the nation each year, and we want to find the best.

Best Motorsports Race

Which of these motorsports events gets your heart racing? — Photo courtesy of iStock / mevans

From F1 and NASCAR to IndyCar and endurance racing, motorsports offer high octane thrills in spades, as drivers push themselves and their vehicles to the limits. Breakneck speeds, tight corners and cars just inches apart trying to overtake the competition combine to create a nail-biting experience where high-speed crashes aren’t uncommon.

Best NASCAR Track

NASCAR hosts races at 30 venues across the nation — Photo courtesy of iStock / nycshooter

For many racing enthusiasts, attending a NASCAR race is a bucket list event. The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are hosted on 30 tracks scattered across the country, and this is your opportunity to let us know which one is your favorite.

Best Rodeo

Rodeos feature several competitive events related to cattle herding — Photo courtesy of iStock / Drazen_

The professional sport of rodeo was born from real cattle herding practices of Spain, Australia and the Americas. Today, these tests of skill and speed are most closely associated with the American West, though rodeo events are hosted throughout the continent.

The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, July 17.