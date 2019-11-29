These are the best ski resorts and amenities in North America

The best of the best, both on and off the slopes

As winter approaches, 10Best set out to find the best places to enjoy skiing and snowboarding. More specifically, we asked our readers to vote for their favorite ski hotels and resorts, ski towns, places to enjoy an apres-ski treat and go cross-country skiing. After four weeks of voting, the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners.

Best Après-Ski Bar: Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Colorado bar also won in 2018 — Photo courtesy of Double Diamonds Bar

A true late night party spot in Steamboat Springs, Double Diamonds Bar is known for mixing some of the least expensive après-ski drinks in town. Brats and sandwiches satisfy hunger, and there’s a dance floor, perfect for late night antics just across the street from the mountain base shuttle stop.

Best Cross-Country Ski Resort: Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado

This is the second straight win for Devil's Thumb Ranch — Photo courtesy of Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa

Nearly 65 miles (120 km) of groomed trails at the base of Colorado's continental divide make Devil's Thumb Ranch a favorite for skate or classic cross-country skiing. Beginners can sign up for private or group lessons, while more advanced skiers can push themselves in advanced technique clinics.

Best Ski Hotel: The Blake in Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Winning hotel sits at the base of Taos Ski Valley — Photo courtesy of The Blake

Part of Taos Ski Valley's extensive base-area revitalization, The Blake features 80 alpine-themed guest rooms adjacent to Lift 1. Amenities at this LEED-certified hotel include a pool and hot tubs, dining around a kiva fireplace at 192 at The Blake and a full-service spa and wellness center.

Best Ski Resort: Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado

This is the second win for Colorado's Winter Park Resort — Photo courtesy of Winter Park Resort

The 3,081 acres of terrain at Winter Park is divided into seven distinct territories – glade skiing in Eagle Wind Territory, bowls in Parsenn Bowl, jumps and jibs in Terrain Park Territory, steeps and deeps in Cirque, the bumps of Mary Jane, black diamonds of Winter Park and the powder stashes of Vasquez Ridge. Skiers and riders have 166 named trails to choose from, accessed by 25 lifts.

Best Ski Town: Bethel, Maine

Winning ski town offers easy access to Sunday River — Photo courtesy of Visit Maine

Visitors staying in Bethel enjoy easy access to Sunday River (pictured), home to some of the best snow conditions in the East. Head to the Foggy Goggle or Matterhorn for a lively après-ski scene, or try out one of the many restaurants dotting the streets of this cute New England village.

Congratulations to all our ski and snowboarding winners.