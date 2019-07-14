10 dessert recipes that are perfect for summer

Sweet, sweet summer treats

Summer is here which means it's time for poolside luaus, beach retreats, cookouts and block parties! If you're looking for a sweet treat that everyone will enjoy, try some of these recipes. From fruity cakes to chilled pies, these are refreshing and satiating desserts that embody the spirit of summer.

Black and blueberry whiskey pie

Summer is all about the berries, and this pie is full of 'em — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Summer is the season of wild berries, and this pie celebrates that with a sweet and tart mixture of blackberries and blueberries. Mixed with whiskey, which helps bring out the best of each berry, this pie is a delicious, booze-infused dessert that will have guests coming back for more.

Get the recipe: Black and blueberry whiskey pie »

Bourbon cream tipsy cake

This blue-ribbon cake celebrates bourbon, the spirit of Kentucky! — Photo courtesy of Pat McDonogh / The Courier Journal

Winner of the 2017 Kentucky State Fair’s Cake from Scratch competition is Robyn Dale’s bourbon cream tipsy cake. It’s not hard to see why this cake went home with the blue ribbon. It’s Dale’s bourbon cream-flavored icing that embodies the state spirit of Kentucky.

And the mirror glazing technique she uses adds shine to a cake that is already a star. Follow this simple recipe to make yourself an award-winning cake!

Get the recipe: Bourbon cream tipsy cake »

Strawberry hand pies

From poolside to seaside, this pie is the perfect portable dessert for summer — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

The best thing since pie is the hand pie. It’s a perfectly portioned serving of pie and it comes neatly packaged in a flaky, buttery crust. This strawberry hand pie lets you bring one of summer’s best fruits, the beloved strawberry, to the pool or to a picnic without the need for cutlery or plates. It’s a grab-and-go dessert baked with summer fun in mind.

Get the recipe: Strawberry hand pies »

Peanut butter pie

The perfect pie for peanut butter lovers — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

They say there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s, but there is a best way to eat America’s favorite peanut butter cup and it’s on this pie. Not only is this pie topped with chunks of Reese’s peanut butter cups, but the pie itself is like a giant peanut butter cup, with a creamy peanut butter filling and crushed graham cracker crust. When chilled, it’s a sweet treat that can cool you off in the summer heat.

Get the recipe: Peanut butter pie »

Mixed berry upside down cake

The bottom deserves to be on top with this sweet treat — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

This cake turns your expectations of fruit cakes upside down – literally. Seasonal fruits are baked together in a cast iron skillet, but when served they create a sweet and tart topping on a deliciously buttery cake. It’s a quick and easy cake that can be baked at home or even made on a camping trip!

Get the recipe: Mixed berry upside down cake »

Key lime pie mason jars

These mason jars hold the perfect amount of key lime pie! — Photo courtesy of Thanksgiving.com / Culinary Envy

Food served in a mason jar is automatically cooler. Not only does it give a hip, Instagram aesthetic, it’s also a perfect serving of a portable treat. These key lime pies are as vibrant as they are tasty. You’ll have to resist eating it before posting it to "the 'gram."

Get the recipe: Key lime pie mason jars »

Rhubarb pineapple crisp

The perfect accompaniment to this tart rhubarb pineapple crisp? Vanilla ice cream! — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Rhubarb is one of summer’s trendiest ingredients. Its stalks can be used to create geometric works of art on pies, and its deep ruby color can be used to make syrups that add a pop of color. Surprisingly enough, this sweet and sour ingredient is a vegetable, and not a fruit like many may think.

This recipe for rhubarb pineapple crisp is the perfect example of how rhubarb pairs so well with other fruits, sometimes balancing out their tartness. Combined with the gooey and crumbly texture, it’s a summer dessert that will be a favorite at the potluck!

Get the recipe: Rhubarb pineapple crisp »

Peppermint patties

These peppermint patties are a crisp breath of fresh air — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

The sweet and smooth creamy filling coated in dark chocolate is what makes the peppermint patty a unique treat. Instead of opting for the store-bought patties, make your own homemade version. There’s nothing like the refreshing taste of peppermint to cool you down when relaxing in the summer sun.

Get the recipe: Peppermint patties »

Cookies n’ cream chocolate chip cookies

It's the best of both chocolate chip cookies and cookies n' cream — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Cookies n’ cream in a chocolate chip cookie might sound like the movie Inception – but with baked goods instead of dreams. But believe us, it’ll all make sense once you take a bite of this soft and gooey cookie.

Get the recipe: Cookies n' cream chocolate chip cookies »

Blueberry scone

Savor blueberry season with these scones — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Scones are where muffins and cookies meet. They’re soft and crumbly, and sweet enough to be a dessert, but also savory enough to double as breakfast. The taste of blueberry is amplified by a hint of citrus in this buttery scone. It’ll be the perfect summer dessert before going to bed, but also a delicious start to your day in the morning.

Get the recipe: Blueberry scone »