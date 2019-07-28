10 summer cocktails that you should make this season

Cheers to summer

Has the summer heat got you melting? Well, dab the sweat on your brow and cool off with one of these cocktails that take the best of the season and expertly combine it in a glass. The result of that concoction? A refreshing drink that you can enjoy as you're lounging in a backyard hammock or reveling in the breeze supplied by your air conditioning.

Advertisement

Here are 10 delicious cocktail ideas and recipes that will see you through this sultry time of year.

Aperol Watermelon Sling

There are many ways to enjoy watermelon and this Aperol Sling is one of the best — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

The watermelon is synonymous with picnics and cookouts, so it’s only fitting that the summertime fruit is the star of this cocktail. This take on the Aperol Sling is sweet and refreshing, and the soda water gives it an effervescence that makes it light and bubbly.

Get the recipe: Aperol Watermelon Sling »

Cucumber and Habanero Margarita

For lovers of spicy heat, try this margarita with habanero — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

This is the kind of cocktail you serve when you want to spice things up! The cucumber makes this margarita cool and crisp, which complements the hint of habanero. It might make you sweat a little, depending on how much heat you can take, but the ice and lime will help cool you down again.

Get the recipe: Cucumber and Habanero Margarita »

Blueberry Mojito

Proof that blueberries aren't just for baking — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

It’s high season for blueberries and instead of baking blueberry pies and blueberry scones, try mixing these sweet berries into a refreshing mojito. This drink is a perfectly balanced pairing of mint and rum which accentuates the flavor of the blueberries. Plus, the color of this cocktail is vibrant and will look so good posted on your Instagram!

Get the recipe: Blueberry Mojito »

Cointreau Bellini

You'll want to keep this bellini flowing all brunch long — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Like the mimosa, the bellini is a cocktail served for brunch. This classic Italian drink is made with puréed wine-marinated peaches and Prosecco for the refreshing bubbles. The Cointreau gives it an extra boozy kick with a hit of orange citrus flavor.

Get the recipe: Cointreau Bellini »

Blood Orange Margarita

This bright red cocktail is sure to turn heads — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Margaritas are as refreshing as it gets when it comes to summertime cocktails. The boldness of the tequila pairs well with the prominent sweetness of the blood orange. This take on the margarita, with its ruby red hue, stands out amongst the crowd.

Get the recipe: Blood Orange Margarita »

Ginger Caipirinha

A taste of Brazilian tradition with a ginger twist — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Considered the official drink of Brazil, the Caipirinha is a cocktail made from lime, sugar and cachaça, a liquor distilled from fresh sugarcane juice. The rush of sweetness in this Ginger Caipirinha is amplified by the spicy flair of fresh ginger. It’s a cocktail that will keep you refreshed regardless of how hot the weather gets.

Get the recipe: Ginger Caipirinha »

Pomegranate Thyme Bubbly Rosé

If the bubbles don't tickle your fancy, the pomegranate will — Photo courtesy of Thanksgiving.com

"Rosé all day" has become the unofficial chant of summer. It’s a wine that has exploded in popularity over the past few years and there’s no indication that the rosé train is slowing down. This creative cocktail kicks up the refreshing sweetness of rosé with the tart flavor of pomegranate and the herbaceousness of thyme. It’s a summertime drink that has complexity but is easy to make – and drink.

Get the recipe: Pomegranate Thyme Bubbly Rosé »

Mango Margarita

This mango margarita is sure to be a crowd-pleaser — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

As you can already tell by this list, not only are margaritas a popular summertime cocktail, but there are so many different ways to enjoy this tequila classic. The margarita is a blank canvas on which so much boozy creativity can be expressed. Mangoes evoke feelings of being in a tropical paradise. Put a little salt on the rim and you’ll be transported to a place where palm trees frame vibrantly blue waters.

Get the recipe: Mango Margarita »

Hibiscus Cocktail

When it comes to edible flowers, hibiscus is one of the best — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Hibiscus is one of the most exciting flowers to infuse into baked sweets, candies and even cocktails. This vibrant red plant has a tangy floral flavor and is also a great source of vitamin C. To make this cocktail you only need three ingredients: hibiscus flower, hibiscus syrup and Prosecco. It’s a light and refreshing cocktail with an effervescence that will lift your spirits.

Get the recipe: Hibiscus Cocktail »

Bacon Mint Julep

Bacon makes everything so much tastier! — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

You don’t need to be at the Kentucky Derby to enjoy a mint julep. This take on the classic cocktail involves adding bacon fat to a bottle of Maker’s Mark and letting it sit for three days. The bacon fat creates a bacon-washed bourbon, which goes surprisingly well, especially with the minty flavor of the mint julep. This cocktail is so tasty, but the bourbon will sneak up on you, so you’ll want to sip on this one slowly. Seriously – it’s not a race.

Get the recipe: Bacon Mint Julep »