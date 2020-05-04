Indulge your mom with these brunch recipes for Mother's Day

Brunch in bed could be the best Mother's Day present — Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Green Apple Studio

If you’re anything like me, preparation for Mother’s Day isn’t going to start until Saturday afternoon. By then, the card aisle at the drugstore will be bare and nothing of use will be available for Amazon same day-delivery.

But there is always one plan to fall back on, one surefire way to show your appreciation for that special woman in your life: brunch.

Here are a few of our favorite brunch recipes that'll show your mom just how much you care.

Hibiscus cocktail

Floral cocktails are perfect for a spring morning — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Begin your Mother’s Day brunch with this fizzy, floral cocktail. It has the color and aroma of spring and the uplifting effervescence of Prosecco. This cocktail will be like adorning the meal with a small vase of flowers – only the vase is a cocktail and the flower is edible!

Get the recipe »

Ham and cheese waffles

This recipe is quick and easy — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Even if you’re not the most talented home chef, ham and cheese waffles come together quickly and easily. All you need is some cheese, a few slices of ham, waffle mix, some sandwich stacking skills and five minutes of your time. Plus, sweet and savory flavors are something everyone loves, right?

Get the recipe »

Bacon, egg and grilled cheese

Brunch in one sandwich — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Another great brunch sandwich is the bacon, egg and grilled cheese. It requires a bit more skill than the ham and cheese waffles, but as long as you can scramble a few eggs, you’ll be fine. It’s a full brunch served between two thick slices of sourdough, making it a delicious meal that’s easy to eat while relaxing in bed.

Get the recipe »

Chorizo breakfast hash

If your mom enjoys spice, she'll love this chorizo hash — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

The chorizo breakfast hash is the best way to turn Mother’s Day brunch into a fiesta: starchy potatoes underneath spicy chorizo, savory cotija cheese and avocados, topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

Get the recipe »

Acai smoothie bowl

Superfood for a super mom — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

For the mom that’s watching her waistline, make her this healthy acai smoothie bowl. It’s a filling mixture packed with antioxidants and nutrients from ingredients like chia, coconut oil, hemp seeds and blueberries. It’s also super Instagrammable, so your mom can take to social media to brag about how amazing her child is.

Get the recipe »

Biscuits and gravy

Comfort food brunches are the best — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Perhaps your mom is more about the southern comfort. If that’s the case, a classic biscuits and gravy is the perfect way to indulge your mom on Mother’s Day. Plus, she’ll be impressed that you made dense, buttery, flaky biscuits all on your own.

Get the recipe »