You can make this easy eggnog French toast ahead of time

Eggnog is an essential part of the holiday season: either you love to drink it or you love to talk about how gross eggnog is.
It's kind of hard to see what's not to love, really: sweet, creamy, Christmas-spiced, booze-spiked deliciousness. Yet, drinking eggnog isn't for everyone. So, why not try incorporating it into a recipe, instead? And what better foundation than French toast?
Not only is this recipe the best way to consume eggnog, it's also the best French toast you will ever eat. It's fluffy on the inside thanks to the challah, it's sweet and spicy thanks to the eggnog, and it's got a caramelized crust that tastes like buttery candy. Best of all, you prepare it the night before, so all you have to do when you wake up in the morning is pop it in the oven.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes | Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1-2 loaves challah or brioche (sliced into 1- 1 1/2-inch thick slices)
- 2 1/2 cups eggnog
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 8 eggs
- 2 tablespoons cognac or rum
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 cup mixed fresh berries, for garnish
Preparation
- Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
- Heat the brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until the mixture begins to boil; remove the mixture from heat, and pour into the prepared baking dish.
- Place slices of challah, layered, on top of the sugar mixture.
- Combine eggnog, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk together until completely combined. Pour evenly over bread slices.
- Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 8 hours and up to 12.
- Once it has refrigerated for the designated time, remove plastic wrap and then cover with foil.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake covered for 40 minutes. Then remove foil and raise oven's temperature to 375 and bake for another 5-7 minutes or until French toast has started to brown on top.