You can make this easy eggnog French toast ahead of time

A festive take on French toast — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Eggnog is an essential part of the holiday season: either you love to drink it or you love to talk about how gross eggnog is.

It's kind of hard to see what's not to love, really: sweet, creamy, Christmas-spiced, booze-spiked deliciousness. Yet, drinking eggnog isn't for everyone. So, why not try incorporating it into a recipe, instead? And what better foundation than French toast?

Not only is this recipe the best way to consume eggnog, it's also the best French toast you will ever eat. It's fluffy on the inside thanks to the challah, it's sweet and spicy thanks to the eggnog, and it's got a caramelized crust that tastes like buttery candy. Best of all, you prepare it the night before, so all you have to do when you wake up in the morning is pop it in the oven.

*Recipe courtesy of The Food Channel.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes | Serves: 6

Ingredients

1-2 loaves challah or brioche (sliced into 1- 1 1/2-inch thick slices)

2 1/2 cups eggnog

2 tablespoons sugar

8 eggs

2 tablespoons cognac or rum

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 cup mixed fresh berries, for garnish

Preparation