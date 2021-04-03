Make this fizzy and sweet hibiscus cocktail for your next brunch

It's floral cocktail season

Hibiscus cocktail — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 1 minute | Serves: 4

Spring is here, and as we say goodbye to soup season, we welcome the light and fragrant dishes that pair perfectly with the warmer weather. And what better way to celebrate spring than with a fresh, floral cocktail?

There are plenty of blossoms with lively scents and springtime colors, but one of the most exciting flowers to cook, bake, candy and infuse cocktails with is the hibiscus. Hibiscus is a tropical plant that has a vibrant red color, tastes very tangy and is a great source of vitamin C.

This hibiscus cocktail only requires three ingredients: hibiscus flower, hibiscus syrup and Prosecco. It's the perfect daytime cocktail that is swanky enough to serve at an outdoor soiree or be enjoyed during brunch. The effervescence of the Prosecco will surely make the sweetness of the hibiscus pop in this refreshing cocktail.

This recipe is courtesy of The Food Channel.

Ingredients

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

Whole hibiscus flowers, packed in syrup

8 teaspoons hibiscus syrup (used to pack the flowers)

Preparation