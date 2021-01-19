Make these homemade peppermint patties this week

DIY cooking projects are one of the best ways to spend weekend afternoons. There's something rewarding about making something yourself that you normally overpay for at the grocery store (or in this case movie theater) – and then have it taste even better than it does out of the package.
These peppermint patties take a little bit of work and attention to detail, but when you taste them, it will all be worth it.
Is it necessary to spend the time making your own peppermint patties when you can just get the kind packaged in those silver wrappers? Probably not. But think about how much better homemade cookies taste.
Ingredients
- 7 ounces marshmallow creme
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons peppermint extract
- 1 cup any cereal, crushed and divided in half
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
Preparation
- Place the marshmallow creme, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, half the crushed cereal and extract in a bowl. Using an electric or hand-held mixer, beat until smooth. The mixture should be very thick and not pourable. If needed, add remaining powdered sugar.
- Place bowl in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to thicken completely. When ready, place a large piece of film wrap on a platter, baking pan or something that will fit into your freezer. Divide the film wrap in two if you are using two platters.
- Working quickly, remove the marshmallow mixture from the refrigerator and begin pinching off desired sized balls. (2 tablespoons seems to work well) and roll into a ball with your palms. You will need to slightly moisten your hands. Flatten each to about 1/2-inch in thickness and place these discs on the film wrap. Freeze for at least 30 minutes until completely firm.
- When ready, melt chocolate chips in a bowl with oil for 1 minute in the microwave. Remove and stir until smooth. Put another piece of film wrap on a plate; set aside.
- Remove only a few mint patties from the freezer at a time and dip into melted chocolate, flipping each over using 2 forks. Lift to drain excess chocolate from each and place on the new, film wrap-lined plate. Continue with just half the remaining patties. Sprinkle the tops with remainder of crushed cereal and place in refrigerator.
- Continue this process with other half of the patties, microwaving the chocolate for a few seconds because it will cool and thicken at this point.
- Refrigerate until chocolate has hardened. These peppermint patties can be left at room temperature without melting.
