Make these homemade peppermint patties this week

A fun project with a delicious reward

DIY cooking projects are one of the best ways to spend weekend afternoons. There's something rewarding about making something yourself that you normally overpay for at the grocery store (or in this case movie theater) – and then have it taste even better than it does out of the package.

These peppermint patties take a little bit of work and attention to detail, but when you taste them, it will all be worth it.

Is it necessary to spend the time making your own peppermint patties when you can just get the kind packaged in those silver wrappers? Probably not. But think about how much better homemade cookies taste.

*Recipe courtesy of The Food Channel.

Homemade peppermint patties — Photo courtesy of Food Channel

Ingredients

7 ounces marshmallow creme

marshmallow creme 1 1/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar

powdered sugar 2 teaspoons peppermint extract

peppermint extract 1 cup any cereal, crushed and divided in half

any cereal, crushed and divided in half 1 cup chocolate chips

chocolate chips 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Preparation