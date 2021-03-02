Make your own sauerkraut in a few easy steps

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Begin your sauerkraut adventure with organic cabbage Although the word "sauerkraut" has German origins, its history goes back 2,000 years to China, where it appeared as a fermented food to feed laborers in winter during the building of the Great Wall. Scientists claim cabbage was documented as being consumed in China as far back as 4000 BC. You may be surprised at how easy it is to make fresh sauerkraut, a probiotic with well-known health benefits. Start with organic green cabbage that you can find at a farmers' market or your local grocery store (cabbage heads can even be ordered online these days) to begin this simple process. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona The perfect cut The first step, and probably the most time-consuming in the entire process, is chopping the cabbage. While it can be done manually with a sharp knife, if you have a food processor with the appropriate shredder, you can have your cabbage prepared in a matter of minutes. Another handy culinary tool to shred your cabbage is a mandoline, which makes a thin cut that's perfect for sauerkraut. 10Best 10 things you can make with your sourdough starter besides bread 10BEST 10 things you can make with your sourdough starter besides bread

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Salt of the earth Once the cabbage is chopped, an important process begins. You need to add salt to the cabbage and pound the cabbage until the juices start to flow. Take note that the type of salt you use is important (avoid using iodized table salt as it impedes the fermentation process). Mineral-rich Himalayan sea salt is an excellent choice, as well as any natural sea salt. The salt from the mines in Trapani, Sicily is one of our favorites. You can either massage the salt into the cabbage by hand, or use a wooden mallet to tamp it down. You'll know it's ready when you see the juice at the bottom of the bowl. A general salt/cabbage ratio is one tablespoon of salt per 2 pounds of sliced cabbage.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona More to the mix At this point, you can add chopped garlic to the mixture for an added kick. Some fermenters add grated carrots or red cabbage to give color to the mix. In Europe, the addition of caraway seeds and juniper berries is popular, as they not only add flavor to the kraut, but create a positive environment for microorganisms to help in the fermentation process.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona It's in the pot Once your sauerkraut is dripping, it’s ready to pack for fermentation, which usually takes 4-6 days or more, depending on the temperature in your home. It's generally agreed that the ideal temperature for fermentation is 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit. While many cooks use mason jars for this process, many fermenters prefer a German-made "Gartopf," which is a stoneware pot designed specifically to ferment sauerkraut. They are available online in a variety of sizes.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Salt water bath Add your sauerkraut to the pot and make sure it remains submerged in brine through the fermentation process. You may need to add extra brine (one tablespoon of salt in two cups of distilled water) to make certain the cabbage is completely covered. The weights that come with a Gartopf ensure that the cabbage mixture is submerged in the brine throughout the fermentation process. 10Best 10 things you need to know about cast iron skillets 10BEST 10 things you need to know about cast iron skillets

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Keeping a tight lid on If you use a Gartopf, you'll notice a rim where the cover and pot meet. Make sure to fill this rim with water throughout the fermentation process. This helps outside air from entering the crock and the carbon dioxide gases from escaping during fermentation. Try to keep from opening the lid (even though that is a challenge as you want to see what’s going on). You should also keep the pot out of direct sunlight.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Taste test After a few days or so, you'll definitely start to smell the aroma of sauerkraut. While it may be ready for consumption after just one week, you can ferment your kraut for up to four weeks in the pot to gain the benefit of more beneficial bacteria. When you are happy with the taste, it's time to transfer your sauerkraut into glass jars, where you can keep the kraut up to a year in the fridge (35-38 degrees is the suggested temperature to store fresh sauerkraut, which is consistent with a refrigerator's temperature). It will continue to ferment slightly while stored, enhancing its flavor along the way.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Enjoy fresh sauerkraut in so many ways Freshly made sauerkraut is one of the most potent probiotics out there, packed with vitamin C, lactobacillus, fiber and iron, among many other nutrients. Try it fresh out of the pot for its amazing health properties. Add it to salads, cabbage rolls and grilled sandwiches (such as the Reuben), or simmered with meat or vegan sausages . The recipes are endless for this millennia-old fermented vegetable that is not only good for your palate, but also for your health.