These Thanksgiving waffles are the best way to enjoy your holiday leftovers

Leftovers from Thanksgiving turned into delicious waffles — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel
Advertisement
Prep time: 12 minutes | Cook time: 6 minutes | Serves: 2
Welcome to the mornings after. Here's a clever way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers in a 20-minute breakfast recipe that's quick to whip up before a weekend of holiday shopping.
This recipe is courtesy of The Food Channel.
Ingredients
- 1 box pancake or waffle mix
- 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover stuffing
- 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce
- 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover turkey
- 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover corn
- WILD CARD - Feel free to add other leftovers!
Preparation
- Prepare the pancake or waffle mix as directed, but don't cook it yet.
- Add Thanksgiving leftovers into the mixture.
- Set your waffle maker on medium heat.
- Spoon the mixture into the waffle maker. Be sure not to overfill it.
- Remove and place on a baking rack.
- Eat immediately or allow to cool completely for better storage.