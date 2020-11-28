search
 

These Thanksgiving waffles are the best way to enjoy your holiday leftovers

Leftovers have never been this appealing
Leftovers from Thanksgiving turned into delicious wafflesLeftovers from Thanksgiving turned into delicious waffles — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Prep time: 12 minutes | Cook time: 6 minutes | Serves: 2

Welcome to the mornings after. Here's a clever way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers in a 20-minute breakfast recipe that's quick to whip up before a weekend of holiday shopping.

This recipe is courtesy of The Food Channel.

Ingredients

  • 1 box pancake or waffle mix
  • 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover stuffing
  • 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce
  • 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover turkey
  • 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover corn
  • WILD CARD - Feel free to add other leftovers!

Preparation

  1. Prepare the pancake or waffle mix as directed, but don't cook it yet.
  2. Add Thanksgiving leftovers into the mixture.
  3. Set your waffle maker on medium heat.
  4. Spoon the mixture into the waffle maker. Be sure not to overfill it.
  5. Remove and place on a baking rack.
  6. Eat immediately or allow to cool completely for better storage.
