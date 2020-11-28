These Thanksgiving waffles are the best way to enjoy your holiday leftovers

Leftovers have never been this appealing

Leftovers from Thanksgiving turned into delicious waffles — Photo courtesy of The Food Channel

Prep time: 12 minutes | Cook time: 6 minutes | Serves: 2

Welcome to the mornings after. Here's a clever way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers in a 20-minute breakfast recipe that's quick to whip up before a weekend of holiday shopping.

This recipe is courtesy of The Food Channel.

Ingredients

1 box pancake or waffle mix

pancake or waffle mix 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover stuffing

leftover stuffing 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce

leftover cranberry sauce 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover turkey

leftover turkey 1/3 - 1/2 cup leftover corn

leftover corn WILD CARD - Feel free to add other leftovers!

Preparation