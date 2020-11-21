Get down to business with these 10 gift ideas

Photo courtesy of iStock / filadendron Ideas for the road or the home office In need of gift inspiration for the business traveler in your life? Here are 10 gift ideas, hand-picked by a panel of business travel gurus and voted the best by 10Best readers. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Satechi No. 10: Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad In this era of online meetings and Zoom calls, it’s more important than ever to keep our devices charged and ready to go. This charging pad quickly powers up to three Qi-enabled devices at the same time. To buy: satechi.net, $119.99

Photo courtesy of Apple No. 9: iPad Pro You can use the new iPad Pro with touch, pencil, trackpad or keyboard, giving it much of the power of a laptop without the bulk. Shoot, edit and share 4K video from the same device, and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues with FaceTime. To buy: apple.com, from $799

Photo courtesy of Bellroy No. 8: Bellroy Travel Set This travel set from Bellroy includes a RFID Travel Folio large enough to accommodate two passports, cash, boarding passes and up to eight credit cards, as well as Bellroy’s Classic Pouch for transporting charging cords, toiletries or other personal items. "This travel set holds everything needed for a business trip, from a passport to cables," says 10Best contributor Eric Grossman. To buy: bellroy.com, $149

Photo courtesy of Jelly Comb No. 7: Jelly Comb Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard This portable, foldable Bluetooth keyboard goes wherever you do, with a pocket-sized design that makes it ideal for business travel. The keyboard wirelessly connects with your iOS, Windows or Android phone or tablet with the press of a button. To buy: jellycomb.com, $24.99 (20 percent off for Amazon Prime members from Black Friday to Cyber Monday)

Photo courtesy of Bose No. 5: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Bose proves you don’t need giant, bulky headphones to get noise cancelling technology and rich, clear audio. These earbuds offer active and passive noise cancelling, and their soft silicone design means they’re comfortable enough to wear all day. To buy: bose.com, $279.95

Photo courtesy of Sockwell No. 4: SockWell Compression Socks All SockWell compression socks are made in the USA from merino wool sourced from free-grazing American sheep. Choose between four compression levels and numerous other styles and features. Wherever work takes you, these socks help reduce muscle fatigue, minimize swelling and wick moisture away from your feet. To buy: sockwellusa.com, from $16.99

Photo courtesy of Rocketbook No. 3: Rocketbook Core Rocketbook brings the pen and paper experience into the modern age with a notebook that feels like paper but connects to the cloud for endless reusability. A damp cloth erases the page to a like-new state. To buy: getrocketbook.com, $34 (Buy through this link for 20 percent off your purchase)

Photo courtesy of MOO No. 2: MOO Gift Card The recipient of a MOO Gift Card has a lot of options: personalized business cards, stationary, stickers, other marketing materials, notebooks and business card holders. To buy: moo.com, from $10

Photo courtesy of Weatherman No. 1: Weatherman Travel Umbrella This compact, easy-to-carry umbrella weighs less than a pound and measures less than 12 inches long, so it can go anywhere you go. A reinforced fiberglass design can fight off winds of up to 45 miles per hour without inverting or breaking. To buy: weathermanumbrella.com, $54

Advertisement

The Experts

Eric Grossman Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has... Read More Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay. Eric Grossman Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay.

Gerrish Lopez Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel... Read More Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient. Gerrish Lopez Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient.

Christopher Parr Christopher Parr is the Founder and... Read More Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter. Christopher Parr Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter.

Melanie Reffes Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist... Read More Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist specializing in the Caribbean. She is often circling the globe in search of a good story or racing through airports trying to make a flight. Melanie is a contributor to USA TODAY Travel and CaribbeanTravel.com, she covers the Caribbean for Montreal's The Suburban newspaper and she is the author of the blog The Caribbean Romance Report on MarryCaribbean.com and a contributor to the travel aviation publication Captain Jetson (captainjetson.com). When she's not taking five the under a palm tree, you'll find her at home on the sunny island of Montreal. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Melanie Reffes Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist specializing in the Caribbean. She is often circling the globe in search of a good story or racing through airports trying to make a flight. Melanie is a contributor to USA TODAY Travel and CaribbeanTravel.com, she covers the Caribbean for Montreal's The Suburban newspaper and she is the author of the blog The Caribbean Romance Report on MarryCaribbean.com and a contributor to the travel aviation publication Captain Jetson (captainjetson.com). When she's not taking five the under a palm tree, you'll find her at home on the sunny island of Montreal. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.