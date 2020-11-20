10 gift ideas for every family member on your shopping list

Photo courtesy of iStock / PeopleImages Ideas for every member of the family Shopping for family? Consider these 10 gift ideas – voted best by our readers – to cover everyone from mom and dad to the little ones. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Apple No. 10: Apple TV 4K The Apple TV 4K comes loaded with family-friendly features, including multiuser support for video games, live doorbell camera feed, picture in picture and audio sharing that lets two sets of AirPods connect to the TV simultaneously. To buy: apple.com, from $179

Photo courtesy of Drew Angerer/Getty Images No. 9: Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch brings gaming into the home or on the go with three modes in one system (TV, Tabletop and Handheld modes). The system has multiplayer gaming options perfect for families who play together. To buy: nintendo.com, $299.99

Photo courtesy of Andis Company No. 8: Select Cut 5-Speed Combo Home Haircutting Kit This 5-speed home haircutting kit from Andis is the perfect gift in this year of home haircuts. It includes a cordless clipper and trimmer combo with a lithium-ion battery that keeps it running for more than four hours on a single charge. To buy: andis.com, $118.93

Photo courtesy of Jiggy Puzzles No. 7: Jiggy Puzzles Give the gift of quality time spent together with a puzzle from Jiggy. Each jigsaw puzzle highlights the work of female artists. The Staycation 2020 collection features wanderlust-inspiring puzzles with art by female artists from around the globe. To buy: jiggypuzzles.com, from $40

Photo courtesy of Nomadix No. 5: Nomadix 59 Parks Collection US Map Towel Celebrate America’s public lands even if you’re stuck at home with this yoga, beach and travel towel all in one. It’s sand-resistant, pet hair-resistant and made from recycled plastic water bottles. With each towel purchased, Nomadix donates 15 percent of the sale to protecting America’s national parks. To buy: nomadix.co, $44.95

Photo courtesy of Blueair No. 4: Blue Pure 411 The Blue Pure 411 filters the air in a 161-square-foot room every 12 minutes, making it ideal for a small bedroom or home office. To buy: blueair.com, $119.99 (Use code GIFTCLEANAIR10 for 10 percent off through Nov. 30)

Photo courtesy of Cooperstown Distillery No. 3: Cooperstown Distillery Baseball Decanter For the sports and whiskey fan in your family, Cooperstown Distillery makes a series of commemorative baseball-shaped decanters etched with an archived Baseball Hall of Fame signature. Each bottle holds 750ml of spirits with a stopper made from ash wood (the same wood used to make traditional baseball bats). To buy: shopcooperstowndistillery.com, $49.99

Photo courtesy of Ultimate Ears No. 2: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 The portable WONDERBOOM 2 takes your music with you, wherever your family goes. The Bluetooth speaker offers crisp and bassy 360-degree sound. The Outdoor Boost feature boosts the audio for outdoor listening. It’s also waterproof, dust-proof and floatable. To buy: ultimateears.com, $99.99

Photo courtesy of Crazy Aaron's No. 1: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty comes in more than 60 colors and effects, each meant to inspire wonder and curiosity. The Philadelphia-based company works with several area vocational centers to employ individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. To buy: puttyworld.com, from $3 (Use code USATODAY at checkout on Black Friday for 25% off your order)

