10 recycled products you need to add to your closet

Photo courtesy of SOLGAARD You won't believe what they used to be They say that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. In fact, that’s the philosophy many companies are embracing these days, using recycled products and materials to make unique items you’ll want to take with you wherever you go. Here are 10 brands that have turned trash into treasure. Instead of sending things like water bottles and fabric remnants to landfills, they’ve transformed them into must-haves to fill your closet.

Photo courtesy of Cotopaxi Teca Mira Windbreaker from Cotopaxi This unisex jacket is made from repurposed fabric left over from other companies’ production runs, making each colorway a limited edition. Weather-resistant and ready for any adventure, each unique windbreaker is bold, colorful and empowering. Ultralight, it shields against wind and light rain, and its mesh lining keeps you cool so you can go that extra mile.

Photo courtesy of Solgaard Carry-On Closet 2.0 from SOLGAARD All SOLGAARD suitcases and bags feature a sustainable interior lining made from recycled ocean-bound plastics, and every time you buy one, the company removes five pounds of plastic waste from the ocean. Their must-have, especially if you tend to live out of your suitcase in hotels, is this award-winning carry-on that comes with removable shelving. It's like taking your own closet with you wherever you go.

Photo courtesy of Coalatree Evolution Hoodie from Coalatree Made from recycled coffee grounds – what?! – mixed with recycled plastic bottles, this unisex hoodie is so soft, it feels like a security blanket. It’s got more than 20 features including a zippered kangaroo pocket and key clip, and it even turns into its own travel pillow. Stain and odor-resistant, moisture-wicking and quick-drying, you’ll want to wear it everywhere – even to go out for coffee.

Photo courtesy of ACE Active Chic Eco ACE Active Chic Eco Tote Bag Not only is this gorgeous bag made from recycled fishing nets and other nylon waste but, because it’s made from ECONYL®, an Italian premium quality regenerated nylon also used by brands like Gucci and Prada, it’s recyclable itself. Available in four sophisticated neutrals, the roomy tote has pockets and compartments to hold everything you need in your daily life – laptop, water bottle, phone, wallet – and even adds a pouch for shoes or extra clothes. It’s got a zip-top closure and is washable and water-resistant, making it a total game-changer. Plus, one percent of sales go to Healthy Seas.

Photo courtesy of swaggr Socks from swaggr Every pair of socks from swaggr contains at least two recycled plastic bottles so, when it comes to helping the planet, you are literally taking a step in the right direction. Choose from crew socks and athletic socks, all of which are soft and super comfortable. These one-size-fits-all socks stretch to perfectly conform to your feet. Thanks to an extra layer of padding, staying active is as sustainable as the socks themselves.

Photo courtesy of Rothy's Catchall from Rothy's You probably know this beloved brand because of its highly coveted shoes that are made from recycled plastic bottles and are the perfect traveling companions. Well, Rothy’s is now making these Catchall totes, also from ocean-bound marine plastic, and they’re equally miraculous. The Catchall comes in three different sizes and three different colors so you can mix or match. In signature Rothy’s style, they’re also machine washable so you don’t have to worry if toiletries spill or makeup runs. You’ll wonder how you lived without them.

Photo courtesy of Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket from Rumpl Brilliantly created to mimic the properties of down, the recycled insulation in this cushy indoor/outdoor blanket is a technological breakthrough that’s already saved more than six million plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. The shell is also recycled – from ripstop polyester fabric – and it looks as good as it feels. This is the blanket you’ll want to keep in your car for impromptu picnics. Its weather and stain resistance makes it ideal for camping, and it even has a Cape Clip so you can wrap it around you while keeping your hands free to do whatever – or to simply feel like a superhero.

Photo courtesy of Mammut Albula Jacket and HS Pants from Mammut Made from 100% recycled polyester, this rain gear reduces the waste mountain so you can hike up real ones, knowing you're helping to protect the environment. Lightweight, soft and stretchable, the jacket and pants give you the freedom to explore the world in comfort, whatever the weather. Both pack up easily until you need them, at which point they do the job with style.

Photo courtesy of Sand Cloud XL Classic Stripe Eco Collection from Sand Cloud You can never have enough towels, and this special collection gives you a stack of Sand Cloud’s bestsellers made from recycled cotton and recycled polyester combined with Turkish cotton. In addition to recycling, the company gives 10% of profits to marine conservation. Loomed in Turkey, these oversized beach necessities serve as both blankets and towels, and you’ll be glad you have five different colors. However you use them, they are amazingly sand-resistant, so the only thing you take home from the beach are memories.

Photo courtesy of Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe from Lo & Sons A good-looking weekender is a travel essential, but the Catalina Deluxe, made from recycled plastic bottles by family-owned Lo & Sons, is also a do-gooder. Water-resistant and extra durable, the bag features a pass-through sleeve to slip over your suitcase as well as a messenger strap with removable padding in case you prefer to toss it over your shoulder. It also has a bottom zipper pocket to separate dirty clothes or gym shoes, making it equally effective as a weekdayer.

