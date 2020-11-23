Latest Travel Guide Lists
10 gift ideas for people who love the open road
// By 10Best Editors
Photo courtesy of iStock / Ferenc Cegledi
Make their next adventure even better with one of these items
For some, travel means four wheels, big skies and long stretches of asphalt. We're talking road trips, and our readers have voted these items as the 10 best gifts for those who prefer to travel by car or RV.
No. 10: PKGO Grill & Smoker
The PKGO Hibachi grill lets you grill from just about anywhere your road trip takes you. Each grill comes with a locking cover that doubles as a cutting board, a cast iron cooking surface and a charcoal grate.
To buy: pkgrills.com, $169.99
No. 9: AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press
Take your favorite coffee on the road with this travel coffee maker. Brew espresso, classic coffee or cold brew with a setup that’s easy to clean, lightweight and durable.
To buy: aeropress.com, $31.95
Photo courtesy of Dragon Alliance
No. 8: Dragon Sunglasses
Dragon sunglasses are designed for those who love to explore the unknown. Lumalens technology adds vivid color, clarity and depth perception in a full spectrum of conditions, including on the road.
To buy: dragonalliance.com, from $95
No. 7: HitchSafe
A standard 2-inch hitch receiver on trucks, vans and SUVs becomes a secure storage space for your valuables with this solid steel, combination lock vault. Stow your keys, credit cards or anything else you’d rather not carry on your adventures.
To buy: hitchsafe.com, $51.68 (Use code HS2OFF20 at checkout)
No. 6: AU-Stream | True Wireless Earphone
The perfect gift for music-loving passengers, these wireless earphones offer some of the best sound for the price point, and the silicone tips come in three sizes for greater comfort. Touch controls make it easy to play and pause your music.
To buy: ausounds.com, $99.95 (Use code 10BEST25 for 25 percent off)
No. 5: Teva Ember Collection
Whether you’re in the car, on your couch or fireside at a campsite, the Ember collection shoes from Teva feel like sleeping bags for your feet. “Road trippers will love to end each day in these cozy, durable camp shoes,” says 10Best contributor Gerrish Lopez.
To buy: teva.com, from $29.99
No. 4: Everywhere Seat Cushion
This compact seat cushion from Purple offers comfort on the go, from your car seat to a picnic table. The Purple Grid material offers pressure-free support and temperature-neutral material (no more sweaty bum). It comes with an easy-to-clean cover.
To buy: purple.com, $39 (Save up to 20 percent when you buy two or more accessories)
No. 3: Ignite Camping Stove
This stove brings the kitchen on your car camping adventure. Prepare shared meals with two adjustable burners with a push-button igniter. The stove folds flat for easy storage and transportation.
To buy: eurekacamping.johnsonoutdoors.com, $109.95
No. 2: SEG42 Travel Pack
This one-bag travel system combines the best features of a backpack, duffel bag and packing cubes. Organize your road trip essentials by type, day or activity. You can even separate dirty clothes in the oversized clamshell pocket. The bag also comes with an external-access padded laptop sleeve.
"I finally found a solution for one-bag travel," says 10Best contributor Eric Grossman.
To buy: matadorup.com, $189.99 (Enjoy 40-percent off site-wide during Cyber Week)
Photo courtesy of High Camp Flasks
No. 1: High Camp Flask
After a long day on the road, this collection of tumblers and flasks let you imbibe in style. Each flask comes with a tumbler and magnetic locking system, and each is large enough to hold 750ml of your favorite wine, spirit or cocktail.
To buy: highcampflasks.com, from $49
The Experts
Marla Cimini
Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel,... Read More
Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel, music and culinary adventures (combining all three whenever possible)! An avid globetrotter, she has covered topics such as exotic Tahitian getaways; Santa Fe’s chocolate trail; Argentine wines; and Japan's Washoku cuisine. Marla is co-author of the book, A Century of Hospitality, a historical exploration of US hotels. Her articles have appeared in numerous publications worldwide. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter or see more of her work on her website.
Eric Grossman
Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has... Read More
Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay.
Gerrish Lopez
Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel... Read More
Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient.
Christopher Parr
Christopher Parr is the Founder and... Read More
Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter.
Lydia Schrandt
Lydia, Senior Photo Editor and Readers' Choice... Read More
Lydia, Senior Photo Editor and Readers' Choice Production Manager for USA TODAY 10Best, has traveled to more than 40 countries in Europe, Asia and North and South America, and has lived in Albuquerque, Galveston, Austin, Thailand, Korea, China, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain and now Houston. When she's not at her computer in a cafe, she's out photographing the city, writing fiction or cheering on Barça.
