Avoid baggage fees with the best luggage scales of 2019

Breathe easy at check-in with these luggage scales — Photo courtesy of iStock / bernie_photo

Admit it. That moment when you’re checking in with your airline and you watch the numbers of the scale go up as you weigh your luggage is stressful. If your bag is too heavy, you have a limited number of options.

Do you move some of your luggage to your carry-on? Wear all of your heaviest and bulkiest clothes on the flight? Or do you bite the overweight luggage fee and just skip treating yourself to that meal at the restaurant by your gate?

Knowing exactly how much your suitcase weighs before getting to the check-in counter can save you a lot of time and frustration. The experts at Reviewed tested a variety of luggage scales to evaluate which scales were the most accurate, durable, portable and usable. Here’s what they found.

Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale — Photo courtesy of Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

The best overall according to Reviewed experts is the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale. The backlit display is easy to read and the buttons are intuitive, making this accurate scale easy to use. And since it weighs only 3.25 ounces, it’s not adding much weight to your luggage.

Nonzers Digital Luggage Scale

The rounded design of the Nonzers Digital Luggage Scale makes it comfortable to hold when weighing heavy suitcases and it's fairly accurate. However, the display is difficult to read. Instead of a backlit screen, red LED numbers show you the weight of your suitcase, which might be difficult to read in different lighting.

Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale

Out of all of these luggage scales, the Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale is Reviewed’s most accurate. It comes with a collapsible handle, making it one of the most compact luggage scales. It even comes with a built-in tape measure so you can double check the size of your suitcase.

Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale

This scale is very similar to Reviewed’s top choice, the Dr. Meter scale, however there are a few major differences that prevent this choice from being number one. The biggest difference is that the scale’s screen is not backlit, making the numbers difficult to see. It’s also a tad more expensive than the Dr. Meter.

Travelon Stop and Lock Luggage Scale

Depending on what you’re looking for in a luggage scale, the experts at Reviewed don’t recommend this one, especially when there are better, cheaper and more accurate choices on this list. This one is a mechanical scale which tends not to be as accurate as the digital scales.

It doesn’t fold up neatly into your suitcase and it’s a little heavier than the other scales coming in at 6.24 ounces. The only positive with this scale is that it comes with a built-in tape measure.

