These are the best gifts for travelers in 2019

From foodies to families, business travel to road tripping, and everything in between

Thanksgiving weekend is just around the corner, pumpkin spice lattes are in hand, and we're gearing up for holiday shopping.

To create our 2019 holiday gift guide, 10Best teamed up with a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite items for six different types of travelers.

For the past four weeks, our readers have been voting for their favorites. Click on each category below to see the gift guides and find special holiday discounts.

Best Gifts for Adventurers

Whether the adventurers in your life prefer hiking at a nearby national park or trekking to the farthest flung corners of the globe, the right gear can elevate their travels into something even more extraordinary.

Best Gifts for Business Travelers

Every seasoned business traveler we've spoken with thinks that they've refined their trips for work down to a perfect science. No matter how extensive their arsenal of gadgets is, here are 10 creative gift ideas to show them how much better business travel can be.

Best Gifts for Family Travelers

Sure, you could settle for giving a gift to just one of your friends. Why not treat their entire family, though? We've compiled a list of ideas that'll come in handy for everyone from grandma to the little ones to even our four-legged friends.

Best Gifts for Foodies

Most people hear "holiday season" and understandably think of this joyous time of year. The foodies here at USA TODAY 10Best can't let go of the "season" part, with thoughts turning towards unique flavors, inventive recipes and clever culinary techniques. For anyone in your life with a passion for epicurean delights, these 10 gift ideas should make the holidays that much more appetizing.

Best Gifts for Luxury Travelers

Maybe you know a jet setter who always makes it a point to travel in style. Perhaps you just want to give someone you're close to a taste of those finer things. Either way, we've compiled 10 luxurious gift ideas that just might change the way they think about travel.

Best Gifts for Road Trippers

Travel isn't always about the destination; the journey there is such a key part of the experience. And we've often found that the best part of that journey is being behind the wheel on the open road. Undoubtedly someone on your list feels the same way, no matter if they're taking a drive in the family car or heading cross-country in a decked-out camper. These 10 gift ideas will make their next road trip one to remember.

