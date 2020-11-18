10 gift ideas that are worth splurging on

Photo courtesy of iStock / Inside Creative House Pamper the people on your gift list 10Best enlisted a panel of travel experts to select 20 gifts perfect for that special splurge – everything from practical stocking stuffers to ultra-glamorous indulgences. Our readers narrowed that down to a list of 10 top items, great for anyone on your list. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Therabody No. 10: Theragun Elite The Theragun Elite offers powerful deep muscle percussive therapy with an ultra-quiet design. Release tension and relieve muscle soreness as you follow guided routines tailored to your lifestyle. To buy: theragun.com, $399

Photo courtesy of Bartesian No. 9: Bartesian Pour in your favorite base spirit (vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin or rum) and water, insert a cocktail capsule, choose your strength and press mix. The Bartesian dispenses your cocktail in seconds. "There's nothing more luxurious than the real thing, but for a quick cocktail, the Bartesian does the trick," says 10Best contributor Eric Grossman. To buy: bartesian.com, $349.99

Photo courtesy of Walker & Company No. 8: Bevel Trimmer Fading, trimming and lining (even in hard-to-reach areas) is much easier with this advanced cordless trimmer set. Adjust the blade with a turn of your thumb. The trimmer offers 8 hours of cordless power, and it runs cool, so you can take your time. To buy: getbevel.com, $199.95

Photo courtesy of The Ranch Malibu No. 7: The Ranch Bee's Milk Facial Scrub This facial scrub is made with only seven ingredients, each harvested from the organic garden at The Ranch Malibu. The result is a product that naturally exfoliates the skin while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. To buy: theranchmalibu.com, $62

Photo courtesy of Dyson No. 6: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool If you’re spending more time at home, make that time even more comfortable with this heating and cooling air purifier from Dyson. The Dyson Pure Hot + Cold has received Quiet Mark certification for its reduced noise output. To buy: dyson.com, $649.99

Photo courtesy of Red Lane Spa No. 4: Red Lane Spa Whipped Body Butter Bring the Jamaican spa experience into your home with this line of whipped body butters from Red Lane Spa. "I’ve been using these spa products for more than 10 years and am hooked on their fragrant aromas and island vibes," says 10Best Caribbean Expert Melanie Reffes. To buy: redlanespaproducts.com, $39 (Use code REDLANE15 for 15% off body butters from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31)

Photo courtesy of The Well No. 3: The Well Self-Care Bundle “Bring a luxurious hotel spa to your home,” suggests 10Best contributor Gerrish Lopez. These Self-Care Bundles from The Well come in three styles: Rise, Relax and Reset. Each features a body oil, essential oil blend and a mist to spritz on your body or face (or use in the shower or yoga studio). To buy: the-well.com, $125 (25% off all products Nov. 23-29 and 30% off on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30)

Photo courtesy of Delina White No. 2: Woodland Wraparound Scarf This collection of wraparound scarves from I Am Anishinaabe are made from 100-percent polyester chiffon for a wrinkle-free and delicate drape. The scarves are designed by Delina White, a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. To buy: iamanishinaabe.com, $125

Photo courtesy of SUNFLOW No. 1: SUNFLOW Chair This isn’t any ordinary beach chair. The SUNFLOW Chair is compact and easy to carry without sacrificing comfort. Set it up in one of four positions for lounging, napping, reading or simply soaking up the sun. "This stylish and innovative beach chair is the ultimate way to enjoy a luxurious day on the sand," says 10Best contributor Marla Cimini. To buy: getsunflow.com, $198 (Use code 10Best10 for 10% off through Cyber Monday) 10Best These 10 gifts are perfect for outdoor adventure 10BEST These 10 gifts are perfect for outdoor adventure

Advertisement

The Experts

Marla Cimini Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel,... Read More Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel, music and culinary adventures (combining all three whenever possible)! An avid globetrotter, she has covered topics such as exotic Tahitian getaways; Santa Fe’s chocolate trail; Argentine wines; and Japan's Washoku cuisine. Marla is co-author of the book, A Century of Hospitality, a historical exploration of US hotels. Her articles have appeared in numerous publications worldwide. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter or see more of her work on her website. Marla Cimini Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel, music and culinary adventures (combining all three whenever possible)! An avid globetrotter, she has covered topics such as exotic Tahitian getaways; Santa Fe’s chocolate trail; Argentine wines; and Japan's Washoku cuisine. Marla is co-author of the book, A Century of Hospitality, a historical exploration of US hotels. Her articles have appeared in numerous publications worldwide. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter or see more of her work on her website.

Eric Grossman Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has... Read More Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay. Eric Grossman Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay.

Gerrish Lopez Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel... Read More Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient. Gerrish Lopez Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient.

Christopher Parr Christopher Parr is the Founder and... Read More Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter. Christopher Parr Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter.

Melanie Reffes Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist... Read More Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist specializing in the Caribbean. She is often circling the globe in search of a good story or racing through airports trying to make a flight. Melanie is a contributor to USA TODAY Travel and CaribbeanTravel.com, she covers the Caribbean for Montreal's The Suburban newspaper and she is the author of the blog The Caribbean Romance Report on MarryCaribbean.com and a contributor to the travel aviation publication Captain Jetson (captainjetson.com). When she's not taking five the under a palm tree, you'll find her at home on the sunny island of Montreal. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Melanie Reffes Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist specializing in the Caribbean. She is often circling the globe in search of a good story or racing through airports trying to make a flight. Melanie is a contributor to USA TODAY Travel and CaribbeanTravel.com, she covers the Caribbean for Montreal's The Suburban newspaper and she is the author of the blog The Caribbean Romance Report on MarryCaribbean.com and a contributor to the travel aviation publication Captain Jetson (captainjetson.com). When she's not taking five the under a palm tree, you'll find her at home on the sunny island of Montreal. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.