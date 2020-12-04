These are the best websites for shopping online

Socially-distanced retail therapy

We're all spending more time at home this year, and that includes doing more of our shopping online. Online retailers put a world of goods at your fingertips, allowing you to browse from the comfort of your home and have whatever you want (or need) shipped to your door.

We asked 10Best readers to vote for their favorite e-stores for beauty products, home workouts, fashion, furniture and pet supplies. After four weeks of voting, the results are in. These are your winners.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best At-Home Workout: LES MILLS On Demand

Bring your favorite LES MILLS program into your living room — Photo courtesy of LES MILLS On Demand

LES MILLS On Demand features more than 1,000 workouts pulled from 13 popular, science-backed LES MILLS programs. Workouts range from 15 to 55 minutes, and workout plans last three to 12 weeks.

Best Online Beauty Store: Verishop

Find beauty products from around the globe on this winning site — Photo courtesy of Verishop

A team of beauty buyers at Verishop vet every single product on offer, sourced from around the world. The lineup also includes a collection of organic and non-toxic options, as well as makeup, fragrance and wellness products.

Best Online Clothing Store: Verishop

Verishop also won in the beauty category — Photo courtesy of Verishop

Verishop serves as a social shopping platform for women’s and men’s clothing, plus a whole lot more. Verishop partners with global, often digitally native brands to bring you cutting edge fashion from around the world, all in one place.

Best Online Furniture & Home Decor: Chairish

Winning e-store stocks antique, contemporary and everything in between — Photo courtesy of Laurey Glenn / Chairish

Chairish is a design marketplace for a huge range of home furnishings and art, ranging in style from antique to vintage to contemporary. Each item is curated by the Chairish team for its outstanding quality.

Best Online Pet Supplies: Cat Person

Treat your feline friends to high-quality, high-protein meals — Photo courtesy of Cat Person

Cat Person makes high-quality, high-protein meals made for cats. This cat food is always grain-free and low-carb with straightforward ingredients, available as paté, dry food, treats or shreds in broth. Shipping is always free.

Congratulations to all our online retail winners!